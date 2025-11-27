Mendarion Aktie
WKN DE: A2LQ2D / ISIN: DE000A2LQ2D0
|
27.11.2025 20:01:02
EQS-DD: 029 Group SE: Leon Sander, sell
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
27.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|029 Group SE
|Kurfürstendamm 14
|10179 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.029-group.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
102100 27.11.2025 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Mendarion SE Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
|
27.11.25
|EQS-DD: 029 Group SE: Leon Sander, sell (EQS Group)
|
27.11.25
|EQS-DD: 029 Group SE: Leon Sander, Verkauf (EQS Group)
|
27.11.25
|EQS-DD: 029 Group SE: Leon Sander, Verkauf (EQS Group)
|
27.11.25
|EQS-DD: 029 Group SE: Leon Sander, sell (EQS Group)
|
14.11.25
|EQS-DD: 029 Group SE: Leon Sander, sell (EQS Group)
|
14.11.25
|EQS-DD: 029 Group SE: Leon Sander, Verkauf (EQS Group)
|
14.11.25
|EQS-DD: 029 Group SE: Leon Sander, sell (EQS Group)
|
14.11.25