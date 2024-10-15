|
15.10.2024 23:25:54
EQS-Adhoc: aap Implantate AG: Possible cyber attack on aap
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: aap Implantate AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
aap Implantate AG (the “Company”) determined that there may have been a cyber attack on the Company's IT systems. In response, the Company proactively disconnected the systems from the internet to prevent data breaches and data corruption. The IT systems and the extent of the impact are currently being reviewed. In doing so, the utmost care is being taken to ensure data integrity.
Contact:
aap Implantate AG; R. Di Girolamo; Chairman of the Management Board / CEO; Lorenzweg 5; D-12099 Berlin
Tel.: +49/30/750 19 – 170; Fax: +49/30/750 19 – 290; r.digirolamo@aap.de
End of Inside Information
15-Oct-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|aap Implantate AG
|Lorenzweg 5
|12099 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 30 75 019-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 30 75 019-111
|E-mail:
|info@aap.de
|Internet:
|www.aap.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A3H2101
|WKN:
|A3H210
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2009105
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2009105 15-Oct-2024 CET/CEST
