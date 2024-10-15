15.10.2024 23:25:54

EQS-Adhoc: aap Implantate AG: Possible cyber attack on aap

EQS-Ad-hoc: aap Implantate AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
aap Implantate AG: Possible cyber attack on aap

15-Oct-2024 / 23:25 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

aap Implantate AG (the “Company”) determined that there may have been a cyber attack on the Company's IT systems. In response, the Company proactively disconnected the systems from the internet to prevent data breaches and data corruption. The IT systems and the extent of the impact are currently being reviewed. In doing so, the utmost care is being taken to ensure data integrity.

 


 

Contact:

aap Implantate AG; R. Di Girolamo; Chairman of the Management Board / CEO; Lorenzweg 5; D-12099 Berlin

Tel.: +49/30/750 19 – 170; Fax: +49/30/750 19 – 290; r.digirolamo@aap.de

 



End of Inside Information

15-Oct-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: aap Implantate AG
Lorenzweg 5
12099 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 30 75 019-0
Fax: +49 (0) 30 75 019-111
E-mail: info@aap.de
Internet: www.aap.de
ISIN: DE000A3H2101
WKN: A3H210
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2009105

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2009105  15-Oct-2024 CET/CEST

