28.10.2025 08:00:03

EQS-News: aap Implantate AG reports strong growth in Q3/2025: +15%

EQS-News: aap Implantate AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures
aap Implantate AG reports strong growth in Q3/2025: +15%

28.10.2025 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Q3 sales show sustained growth in the implant business
  • LOQTEQ® portfolio gains traction in all markets

aap Implantate AG ("aap") recorded strong sales growth of 15% in the third quarter compared to the same quarter last year (Q3/2024). This is all the more significant given that the third quarter is traditionally the weakest quarter of the year.

The aap LOQTEQ® plate portfolio in particular grew in all markets and is enjoying increasing popularity among users thanks to its unique technical advantages. Orders totaling around EUR 400,000 could not be delivered in Q3/2025 due to high demand for top-of-the-range products and temporary production and supply bottlenecks, but they form a solid starting point for Q4/2025.

Q3/2025 – Sales figures

Region / Sales in EUR thousand Q3/2025 Q3/2024 Change
EMEA (= Europe, Middle East, Africa)
North
LATAM (= Latin America)
APAC (= Asia-Pacific)		 1,481
732
828
214		 1,411
659
682
70		 5%
11%
21%
204%
Sales 3,255 2,822 15%

 

Region / Sales in $ Q3/2025 Q3/2024 Change
North America 855 724 18%

 

9M/2025 – Sales figures

Sales in TEUR 9M/2025 9M/2024 Change
EMEA (= Europe, Middle East, Africa)
North
LATAM (= Latin America)
APAC (= Asia-Pacific)		 4,753
2,022
2,047
663		 4,745
2,090
2,108
320		 0%
-3%
-3%
+107%
Sales 9,484 9,264 2%

 

Region / Sales in $ 9M/2025 9M/2024 Change
North America 2,266 2,272 0%

In terms of regions, the largest region, EMEA, recorded growth of +5% compared to the previous year. Germany continued to grow slightly in Q3, supported by good growth in Spain/Portugal (+~30% compared to the previous year) and stable sales from other core markets such as South Africa and the Middle East.

In the US, intensified market development measures began to show initial success: the American subsidiary increased sales by 18% in local currency, which corresponds to an increase of 11% in euros. In USD terms, the gap from the first half of 2025 was thus closed in the first nine months.

In the LATAM region, sales in Q3 increased by 21% compared to the previous year. The main driver was the fast-growing foot and ankle business with a new product line that was very well received by the market.

The APAC region achieved exceptionally strong revenue growth of >200% in the third quarter. This was driven both by new customers who successfully launched on the market after completing all preparatory work, and by existing business, which grew by a clear double-digit percentage of over 40% compared to the previous year. The region is showing growing, sustainable market penetration, opening up solid growth prospects for the coming years.

Based on the first nine months, the strong third quarter helped to catch up with the previous year's result and exceed it by 2%. Cumulative sales reached EUR 9.48 million (9M/2024: EUR 9.26 million).

aap is off to a solid start in the fourth quarter with an order backlog from Q3 of around EUR 400,000. Further expansion and market penetration are expected to further strengthen the sales base in the coming months.  aap is sticking to its forecast for 2025.

 

----------------------------------------------------------------

aap Implantate AG (ISIN DE0005066609) - General Standard/Regulated Market - All German stock exchanges –

 

About aap Implantate AG

aap Implantate AG is a global medical technology company based in Berlin, Germany. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for traumatology. In addition to the innovative LOQTEQ® anatomical plate system, its IP-protected portfolio includes a wide range of screw plates. Furthermore, aap Implantate AG has an innovation pipeline with promising development projects, such as antibacterial silver coating technology and magnesium-based implants. These technologies address critical problems in traumatology that have not yet been adequately solved. aap Implantate AG sells its products in Germany directly to hospitals, purchasing groups, and hospital networks, while internationally it primarily uses a broad network of distributors in around 25 countries. In the USA, the company relies on a sales strategy via distribution agents through its subsidiary aap Implants Inc. The shares of aap Implantate AG are listed in the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA: AAQ.DE). For further information, please visit our website at www.aap.de.

 

The figures presented in this press release may contain technical rounding differences that do not affect the overall statement.

 

Forward-looking statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements based on the current expectations, assumptions, and forecasts of the Management Board and the information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future developments and results. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could cause the actual results, financial position, development, or performance of the company to differ materially from the estimates given here. These factors also include those described by aap in published reports. Forward-looking statements are therefore only valid on the date they are made. We assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements made in this release or to adapt them to future events or developments.

 

If you have any questions, please contact: aap Implantate AG; Rubino Di Girolamo, Chairman of the Executive Board/CEO, Lorenzweg 5; 12099 Berlin

Tel.: +49 (0)30 75019 – 170; Fax: +49 (0)30 75019 – 290; Email: r.digirolamo@aap.de


28.10.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: aap Implantate AG
Lorenzweg 5
12099 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 30 75 019-0
Fax: +49 (0) 30 75 019-111
E-mail: info@aap.de
Internet: www.aap.de
ISIN: DE000A3H2101
WKN: A3H210
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2219332

 
End of News EQS News Service

2219332  28.10.2025 CET/CEST

