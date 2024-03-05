EQS-Adhoc: ABO Wind AG: Action for annulment against all resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting withdrawn

EQS-Ad-hoc: ABO Wind AG / Key word(s): Legal Matter/AGM/EGM

ABO Wind AG: Action for annulment against all resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting withdrawn



05-March-2024 / 13:48 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Yesterday afternoon, ABO Wind was served with the withdrawal of the action for annulment pending before the Frankfurt am Main Regional Court under file number 3-05 O 582/23. The action for annulment was directed against all agenda items resolved at the Extraordinary General Meeting on 27 October 2023 (see ad-hoc announcement of 29 November 2023): Agenda item 1 (change of the company's legal form to a partnership limited by shares (KGaA) with the accession of Ahn & Bockholt Management GmbH and adoption of the Articles of Association), agenda item 2 (amendment to the Articles of Association regarding the enlargement of the Supervisory Board to six members) and agenda item 3 (Supervisory Board elections). No services were rendered by the defendant in this regard. With the withdrawal of the action, the proceedings have been concluded and there are no longer any legal actions pending against the resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting on 27 October 2023.

Previously, on 29 February 2024, the Frankfurt am Main Higher Regional Court had issued a release decision regarding the change of legal form of ABO Wind AG to the legal form of a GmbH & Co. KGaA (see ad-hoc announcement of 1 March 2024).