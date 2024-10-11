11.10.2024 15:55:50

EQS-Adhoc: adesso SE resolves share buyback with a volume of up to EUR 10 million

EQS-Ad-hoc: adesso SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
adesso SE resolves share buyback with a volume of up to EUR 10 million

11-Oct-2024 / 15:55 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

adesso SE resolves share buyback with a volume of up to EUR 10 million

The Executive Board of adesso SE resolved to make use of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 3 June 2020 to acquire treasury shares in accordance with Section 71 (1) No. 8 AktG [German Stock Corporation Act]. Shares in adesso SE are to be acquired up to a total volume of EUR 10 million (excluding incidental acquisition costs). Based on the current share price level (Xetra closing price on 10 October 2024), this would correspond to around 2.1% of the company's share capital.

The share buyback is to be carried out under the mandate of a bank, which will make its decisions on the timing of the acquisition of the shares independently and uninfluenced by adesso SE. The acquisition will be carried out via the stock exchange. The shares can be used for all purposes specified in the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 3 June 2020.

The share buyback will be based on the provisions of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. After approval of the Supervisory Board the share buyback is to begin on 14 October 2024 at the earliest and be completed by 11 April 2025 at the latest. Further details will be published by adesso SE before the start of the buyback programme.


Contact:
Martin Möllmann
Head of Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 231 7000-7000
E-Mail: ir@adesso.de


End of Inside Information

11-Oct-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: adesso SE
Adessoplatz 1
44269 Dortmund
Germany
Phone: +49 231 7000-7000
Fax: +49 231 7000-1000
E-mail: ir@adesso.de
Internet: www.adesso-group.de
ISIN: DE000A0Z23Q5
WKN: A0Z23Q
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London
EQS News ID: 2007185

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2007185  11-Oct-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2007185&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu adesso SEmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu adesso SEmehr Analysen

03.09.24 adesso Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
08.08.24 adesso Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
07.08.24 adesso Hold Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
06.08.24 adesso Buy Warburg Research
05.08.24 adesso Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

adesso SE 76,10 4,82% adesso SE

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht höher ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich mit Zuschlägen -- Wall Street schlussendtlich höher - Dow und S&P-500 in Rekordlaune -- Börsenhandel in Asien endet uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt pendelte um die Nulllinie, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt sich im Freitagshandel höher präsentierte. Die US-Börsen verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne. In Fernost waren die Anleger unentschlossen.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen