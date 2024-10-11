EQS-Adhoc: adesso SE resolves share buyback with a volume of up to EUR 10 million

EQS-Ad-hoc: adesso SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback

11-Oct-2024 / 15:55 CET/CEST

adesso SE resolves share buyback with a volume of up to EUR 10 million

The Executive Board of adesso SE resolved to make use of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 3 June 2020 to acquire treasury shares in accordance with Section 71 (1) No. 8 AktG [German Stock Corporation Act]. Shares in adesso SE are to be acquired up to a total volume of EUR 10 million (excluding incidental acquisition costs). Based on the current share price level (Xetra closing price on 10 October 2024), this would correspond to around 2.1% of the company's share capital.

The share buyback is to be carried out under the mandate of a bank, which will make its decisions on the timing of the acquisition of the shares independently and uninfluenced by adesso SE. The acquisition will be carried out via the stock exchange. The shares can be used for all purposes specified in the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 3 June 2020.

The share buyback will be based on the provisions of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. After approval of the Supervisory Board the share buyback is to begin on 14 October 2024 at the earliest and be completed by 11 April 2025 at the latest. Further details will be published by adesso SE before the start of the buyback programme.

