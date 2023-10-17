EQS-Adhoc: Advanced Blockchain AG: Axxion S.A. acquires 100,000 shares

Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
17.10.2023 18:03:06

EQS-Ad-hoc: Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Cryptocurrency / Blockchain
17-Oct-2023 / 18:03 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Advanced Blockchain AG: Axxion S.A. acquires 100,000 shares

October 17, 2023 - Advanced Blockchain AG ("AB", Scale Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) has sold 100,000 treasury shares at a price of 2.70 euros per share to a fund of Axxion S.A.. The company will thus receive proceeds of around 270,000 euros. In this move, the volume of the new convertible bond 2023/2029 is limited to a nominal amount of EUR 1.1 million. With the sale of its own shares and the issuance of the convertible bond, Advanced Blockchain is taking an important step towards strengthening its financial position and further financing its growth. The sale was carried out under exclusion of shareholders' subscription rights.


Contact:
Simon Telian, CEO
ir@advancedblockchain.com

 

 



End of Inside Information
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:

Simon Telian, CEO of AB, commented, "I am very pleased to welcome a highly experienced fund specializing in high-growth small-cap stocks (fund advisor Discover Capital GmbH) as a new investor. The commitment demonstrates confidence in our company and the significant growth potential of our blockchain-focused business models."

 

About Advanced Blockchain AG:
Advanced Blockchain AG (Scale Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) is a venture builder and investor in the blockchain industry with an extensive network of analysts, developers, programmers, economists and mathematicians. Advanced Blockchain AG is dedicated to developing the future of Web 3.0 and innovation in different ecosystems and markets of the industry.

For more information about Advanced Blockchain AG, its various projects and investments, please visit https://www.advancedblockchain.com/.

17-Oct-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Advanced Blockchain AG
Scharnhorststraße 24
10115 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +4930403669510
Fax: 030403669511
E-mail: info@advancedblockchain.com
Internet: www.advancedblockchain.com
ISIN: DE000A0M93V6
WKN: A0M93V
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1751051

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1751051  17-Oct-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1751051&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

