17.10.2023 18:03:06
EQS-Adhoc: Advanced Blockchain AG: Axxion S.A. acquires 100,000 shares
EQS-Ad-hoc: Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Cryptocurrency / Blockchain
Advanced Blockchain AG: Axxion S.A. acquires 100,000 shares
October 17, 2023 - Advanced Blockchain AG ("AB", Scale Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) has sold 100,000 treasury shares at a price of 2.70 euros per share to a fund of Axxion S.A.. The company will thus receive proceeds of around 270,000 euros. In this move, the volume of the new convertible bond 2023/2029 is limited to a nominal amount of EUR 1.1 million. With the sale of its own shares and the issuance of the convertible bond, Advanced Blockchain is taking an important step towards strengthening its financial position and further financing its growth. The sale was carried out under exclusion of shareholders' subscription rights.
End of Inside Information
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:
Simon Telian, CEO of AB, commented, "I am very pleased to welcome a highly experienced fund specializing in high-growth small-cap stocks (fund advisor Discover Capital GmbH) as a new investor. The commitment demonstrates confidence in our company and the significant growth potential of our blockchain-focused business models."
About Advanced Blockchain AG:
For more information about Advanced Blockchain AG, its various projects and investments, please visit https://www.advancedblockchain.com/.
