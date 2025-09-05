Advanced Blockchain Aktie

05.09.2025 13:27:33

EQS-News: Advanced Blockchain AG: 2024 Annual Financial Statements Published – Annual General Meeting 2025 to Be Held on October 20

EQS-News: Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/AGM/EGM
Advanced Blockchain AG: 2024 Annual Financial Statements Published – Annual General Meeting 2025 to Be Held on October 20

05.09.2025 / 13:27 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Advanced Blockchain AG: 2024 Annual Financial Statements Published – Annual General Meeting 2025 to Be Held on October 20

Berlin, 5 September 2025 – Advanced Blockchain AG ("ABAG", Scale Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6), a leading venture builder and investor in the blockchain sector, publishes its 2024 annual financial statements and invites its shareholders to the Ordinary Annual General Meeting 2025 on October 20, 2025. The Annual General Meeting will be held as an in-person event at the Blockchain Center of the Frankfurt School of Finance and Management in Frankfurt am Main. In addition to the presentation of the 2024 annual financial statements, the agenda includes the election of a new member of the Supervisory Board and the creation of new capital. The Management Board and Supervisory Board look forward to lively participation and personal exchanges with shareholders.

The 2024 annual financial statements of Advanced Blockchain AG are available for download on the Investor Relations website. Due to the historical events in the Cypriot subsidiary (see Corporate News of August 27, 2025), the 2024 annual financial statements received a qualified auditor’s opinion.

The invitation to the Annual General Meeting, including the agenda, as well as all relevant documents will be published on the ABAG website in the coming days.

About Advanced Blockchain AG

Advanced Blockchain AG (Scale Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) is a venture builder and investor in the blockchain industry with an extensive network of analysts, developers, programmers, economists, and mathematicians. Advanced Blockchain AG is dedicated to developing the future of Web 3.0 and innovating in different ecosystems and markets of the industry.

For more information about Advanced Blockchain AG, its various projects and investments, please visit https://www.advancedblockchain.com.

Contact:
ir@advancedblockchain.com


05.09.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Advanced Blockchain AG
Scharnhorststraße 24
10115 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +4930403669510
Fax: +4930403669511
E-mail: info@advancedblockchain.com
Internet: www.advancedblockchain.com
ISIN: DE000A0M93V6
WKN: A0M93V
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2193774

 
End of News EQS News Service

2193774  05.09.2025 CET/CEST

