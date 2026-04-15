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WKN DE: A0M93V / ISIN: DE000A0M93V6

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15.04.2026 21:05:04

EQS-Adhoc: Advanced Blockchain AG: Change in the Management Board

EQS-Ad-hoc: Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board
Advanced Blockchain AG: Change in the Management Board

15-Apr-2026 / 21:05 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Advanced Blockchain AG: Change in the Management Board

Berlin,15 April 2026 – Advanced Blockchain AG (“ABAG”, Scale Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) announces that Mr Hatem Elsayed has stepped down from his position as a member of the Management Board by mutual agreement with the Supervisory Board, effective 15 April 2026. Mr Elsayed will continue to support the Company in an advisory capacity.

The Supervisory Board would like to thank Mr Hatem Elsayed for his significant contributions to the Company’s development, his strong commitment and the trustful cooperation.

Investor Relations contact
Maik Laske
ir@advancedblockchain.com
+49-(0)40-6091-8677

 

 

 



End of Inside Information

15-Apr-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Advanced Blockchain AG
Scharnhorststraße 24
10115 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +4930403669510
Fax: +4930403669511
E-mail: info@advancedblockchain.com
Internet: www.advancedblockchain.com
ISIN: DE000A0M93V6
WKN: A0M93V
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2309176

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2309176  15-Apr-2026 CET/CEST

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