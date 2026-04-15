EQS-Adhoc: Advanced Blockchain AG: Change in the Management Board

EQS-Ad-hoc: Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board

Advanced Blockchain AG: Change in the Management Board



15-Apr-2026 / 21:05 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Advanced Blockchain AG: Change in the Management Board

Berlin,15 April 2026 – Advanced Blockchain AG (“ABAG”, Scale Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) announces that Mr Hatem Elsayed has stepped down from his position as a member of the Management Board by mutual agreement with the Supervisory Board, effective 15 April 2026. Mr Elsayed will continue to support the Company in an advisory capacity.

The Supervisory Board would like to thank Mr Hatem Elsayed for his significant contributions to the Company’s development, his strong commitment and the trustful cooperation.

Investor Relations contact

Maik Laske

ir@advancedblockchain.com

+49-(0)40-6091-8677