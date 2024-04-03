EQS-Adhoc: Allane SE: Dividend proposal of the Management Board for the 2023 financial year in the amount of 20% of consolidated net profit

EQS-Ad-hoc: Allane SE / Key word(s): Dividend/Miscellaneous

Allane SE: Dividend proposal of the Management Board for the 2023 financial year in the amount of 20% of consolidated net profit



03-Apr-2024

Allane SE: Dividend proposal of the Management Board for the 2023 financial year in the amount of 20% of consolidated net profit Pullach, 3. April 2024 - The Management Board of Allane SE today decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting for the 2023 financial year a dividend distribution of around 20% of the consolidated net profit for the 2023 financial year, while at the same time cancelling the previously communicated target range of 30% to 60%. This proposal aims to keep a solid equity position under the further expected growth of the assets in the coming years. The Management Board and Supervisory Board will make a specific and final proposal to the Annual General Meeting on the appropriation of profits once the audited financial statements for the 2023 financial year are available.

Contact:

Peter Thoma

Investor Relations

Email: ir@allane.com

Tel: +49 89 708081351



