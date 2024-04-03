03.04.2024 14:26:23

EQS-Adhoc: Allane SE: Dividend proposal of the Management Board for the 2023 financial year in the amount of 20% of consolidated net profit

Pullach, 3. April 2024 - The Management Board of Allane SE today decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting for the 2023 financial year a dividend distribution of around 20% of the consolidated net profit for the 2023 financial year, while at the same time cancelling the previously communicated target range of 30% to 60%. This proposal aims to keep a solid equity position under the further expected growth of the assets in the coming years. The Management Board and Supervisory Board will make a specific and final proposal to the Annual General Meeting on the appropriation of profits once the audited financial statements for the 2023 financial year are available.


Contact:
Peter Thoma
Investor Relations
Email: ir@allane.com
Tel: +49 89 708081351

 

 



Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Allane SE
Dr.-Carl-v.-Linde-Str. 2
82049 Pullach
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 7080 81 610
E-mail: ir@allane.com
Internet: http://ir.allane-mobility-group.com
ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6, DE000A2DADR6, DE000A2LQKV2
WKN: A0DPRE
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
