03.04.2024 14:26:23
EQS-Adhoc: Allane SE: Dividend proposal of the Management Board for the 2023 financial year in the amount of 20% of consolidated net profit
EQS-Ad-hoc: Allane SE / Key word(s): Dividend/Miscellaneous
Allane SE: Dividend proposal of the Management Board for the 2023 financial year in the amount of 20% of consolidated net profit
Pullach, 3. April 2024 - The Management Board of Allane SE today decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting for the 2023 financial year a dividend distribution of around 20% of the consolidated net profit for the 2023 financial year, while at the same time cancelling the previously communicated target range of 30% to 60%. This proposal aims to keep a solid equity position under the further expected growth of the assets in the coming years. The Management Board and Supervisory Board will make a specific and final proposal to the Annual General Meeting on the appropriation of profits once the audited financial statements for the 2023 financial year are available.
End of Inside Information
03-Apr-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
