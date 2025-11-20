EQS-News: Allane Mobility Group remains on growth trajectory in the third quarter of 2025 – revenue and earnings increased, profitability significantly improved

EQS-News: Allane SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

Allane Mobility Group remains on growth trajectory in the third quarter of 2025 – revenue and earnings increased, profitability significantly improved



20.11.2025 / 09:01 CET/CEST

Allane Mobility Group remains on growth trajectory in the third quarter of 2025 – revenue and earnings increased, profitability significantly improved Consolidated operating revenue grows by 26.9% to EUR 421.9 million

EBT rises significantly to EUR 17.5 million

Group contract portfolio increases by 6.3% to 152,500 contracts

Forecast for the 2025 financial year confirmed Garching near Munich, November 20, 2025 – Allane Mobility Group (“the company”), a specialist for vehicle leasing and full-service solutions in Germany, continued its profitable growth trajectory in the third quarter of 2025. In the nine-month period, consolidated operating revenue increased by 26.9% to EUR 421.9 million (9M 2024: EUR 332.6 million). Earnings before taxes (EBT) improved significantly to EUR 17.5 million (9M 2024: EUR –31.8 million). Based on this development, Allane Mobility Group confirms its forecast for the full year 2025.



Eckart Klumpp, CEO of Allane SE: "Our business performance in the third quarter confirms the strength of our business model. The Captive Leasing segment in particular continues to develop very dynamically and makes a significant contribution to revenue and earnings. The expansion of our contract portfolio over the nine-month period and the associated improvement in revenue and earnings show that we are clearly on track, both operationally and strategically. Against this backdrop, we are confident about the full year and confirm our guidance."



Business development in the first nine months of 2025



The Group contract portfolio in Germany and abroad amounted to 152,500 contracts as of September 30, 2025, up 6.3% on the level at the end of 2024 (143,500 contracts). The increase was mainly due to continued strong growth in the Captive Leasing segment, where the contract portfolio grew by 40.6% to 54,900 contracts (December 31, 2024: 39,000 contracts).



Consolidated revenue rose by 13.9% to EUR 629.2 million in the first nine months of 2025 (9M 2024: EUR 552.3 million). Consolidated operating revenue, which does not include proceeds from vehicle sales, increased by 26.9% to EUR 421.9 million (9M 2024: EUR 332.6 million). This positive development is primarily attributable to higher leasing and service revenues, in particular due to strong growth in the Captive Leasing segment.



Revenues from the sale of lease returns and the marketing of customer vehicles from Fleet Management amounted to EUR 207.3 million, down 5.7% on the same period oft he previous year (9M 2024: EUR 219.8 million). This development is primarily attributable to lower sales volumes at stable unit prices in a used car market that continues to normalize.



Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose significantly by 29.4% to EUR 304.4 million (9M 2024: EUR 235.2 million). Consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) also improved significantly to EUR 17.5 million (9M 2024: EUR -31.8 million). This increase was mainly due to higher leasing income and lower provisions for residual value risks of leased assets compared with the same period of the previous year.



Positive outlook for the 2025 financial year



The Allane Mobility Group confirms its forecast for the 2025 financial year, published on May 20, 2025. According to this forecast, the Management Board expects the contract portfolio for the full year to range between 150,000 and 170,000 contracts (2024: 143,500). Consolidated operating revenue is expected to be between EUR 570 million and EUR 620 million (2024: EUR 457.6 million). The company anticipates earnings before taxes in a range of EUR 25 million to EUR 35 million (2024: EUR –49.3 million).



The complete quarterly report as of September 30, 2025, is available for download on the Allane Mobility Group's Investor Relations website.



About Allane Mobility Group:



Allane Mobility Group based in Pullach is a multi-brand provider of comprehensive mobility solutions. In its business segments Online Retail, Fleet Leasing, Captive Leasing and Fleet Management, the Company offers a wide range of services and innovative solutions that make mobility easy in every way



Private and commercial customers use Allane’s online and offline platforms to lease new vehicles affordably or acquire used vehicles from a large stock. Corporate customers benefit from the cost-efficient full-service leasing of their vehicle fleet and from comprehensive fleet management expertise.



Allane SE (ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6) is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. In the 2024 financial year, the Group generated consolidated revenue of around EUR 747 million.



With around 92 percent, Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH (HCBE), a joint venture of Santander Consumer Bank AG and Hyundai Capital Services Inc., is the largest shareholder of Allane SE.



www.allane-mobility-group.com

Contact:

Allane Mobility Group

Investor Relations

+49 89 7080 81 610

ir@allane.com

