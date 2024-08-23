23.08.2024 13:36:12

EQS-Adhoc: Allane SE: Non-application of expense recognition of impairment losses due to residual and fair value differences

Allane SE: Non-application of expense recognition of impairment losses due to residual and fair value differences

Pullach, 23 August 2024 – Following a comprehensive analysis, the Management Board of Allane SE has decided to postpone the adjustment of the accounting methodology to the accounting standards of the parent company communicated on 12 August 2024 for the time being. As a result of this decision, amortization is carried out in accordance with the methods described in the accounting policies in the Annual Report 2023.

The expected positive effect on earnings will not materialize due to the lack of a change in the accounting method. The accumulated impairment losses on leased assets attributable to residual and fair value differences will have a negative impact of EUR 44.0 million on the company's earnings as of 30 June 2024.

Allane SE therefore expects a negative Group EBT of EUR 24.6 million for the first half of 2024. For 2024 as a whole, the Management Board anticipates a negative Group EBT between EUR 25 million and EUR 35 million. The forecast for the Group contract portfolio and consolidated operating revenue communicated in the 2023 Annual Report remains unchanged.
 

Contact:
Tobias Kuhlbusch
Investor Relations
E-Mail: ir@allane.com
Tel: +49 89 708081351



