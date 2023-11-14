EQS-Adhoc: Allane SE: Resignation of Mr. Donglim Shin from the Executive Board of Allane SE and nomination of Mr. Eckart Klumpp as new CEO

EQS-Ad-hoc: Allane SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Allane SE: Resignation of Mr. Donglim Shin from the Executive Board of Allane SE and nomination of Mr. Eckart Klumpp as new CEO



14-Nov-2023 / 13:24 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Allane SE: Resignation of Mr. Donglim Shin from the Executive Board of Allane SE and nomination of Mr. Eckart Klumpp as new CEO

Pullach, 14.11.2023 – The Supervisory Board of Allane SE today agreed on changes to the Executive Board of Allane SE.

The Supervisory Board of Allane SE today resolved the mutually agreed resignation of the CEO, Mr. Donglim Shin, from the company’s Executive Board with effect as of the end of 31 December 2023. At the same time, the Supervisory Board announced its intention to appoint Mr. Eckart Klumpp as member of the Executive Board and CEO of Allane SE with effect from 1 January 2024. Mr. Eckart Klumpp has been working as Chief Commercial Officer, Sales and Marketing Division at Hyundai Capital America for the last six years and has many years of expertise in the fields of sales and leasing. The intended appointment of Mr. Eckart Klumpp will be notified to the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). The appointment remains subject to a separate resolution of the Supervisory Board.

Contact:

Peter Thoma

Investor Relations

Email: ir@allane.com

Tel: +49 (0) 89 70808 1351