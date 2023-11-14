|
14.11.2023 13:24:13
EQS-Adhoc: Allane SE: Resignation of Mr. Donglim Shin from the Executive Board of Allane SE and nomination of Mr. Eckart Klumpp as new CEO
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Allane SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Allane SE: Resignation of Mr. Donglim Shin from the Executive Board of Allane SE and nomination of Mr. Eckart Klumpp as new CEO
Pullach, 14.11.2023 – The Supervisory Board of Allane SE today agreed on changes to the Executive Board of Allane SE.
The Supervisory Board of Allane SE today resolved the mutually agreed resignation of the CEO, Mr. Donglim Shin, from the company’s Executive Board with effect as of the end of 31 December 2023. At the same time, the Supervisory Board announced its intention to appoint Mr. Eckart Klumpp as member of the Executive Board and CEO of Allane SE with effect from 1 January 2024. Mr. Eckart Klumpp has been working as Chief Commercial Officer, Sales and Marketing Division at Hyundai Capital America for the last six years and has many years of expertise in the fields of sales and leasing. The intended appointment of Mr. Eckart Klumpp will be notified to the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). The appointment remains subject to a separate resolution of the Supervisory Board.
Contact:
End of Inside Information
14-Nov-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Allane SE
|Dr.-Carl-v.-Linde-Str. 2
|82049 Pullach
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 7080 81 610
|E-mail:
|ir@allane.com
|Internet:
|http://ir.allane-mobility-group.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0DPRE6, DE000A2DADR6, DE000A2LQKV2
|WKN:
|A0DPRE
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1773109
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1773109 14-Nov-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!