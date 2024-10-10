|
10.10.2024 18:04:00
EQS-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Allgeier sells part of its personnel services business
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Allgeier SE / Key word(s): Disposal/Strategic Company Decision
Munich, 10 October 2024 – Allgeier SE (ISIN DE000A2GS633, WKN A2GS63) reached an agreement today with emagine GmbH, Munich, on the disposal of the personnel services business bundled under Allgeier Experts Holding. The business has a revenue volume of around EUR 52 million. emagine is a leading international consulting firm for IT, business and engineering headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. The strategic acquisition ideally complements emagine's existing personnel services business, as it can be seamlessly integrated into the specialized portfolio and will benefit from being embedded in a stable corporate structure, thereby generating new growth momentum. The transaction is expected to close in the coming weeks, following approval by the antitrust authorities.
With this strategic step, Allgeier is continuing the transformation into a software and IT services company that was initiated in 2021 after the spin-off of Nagarro SE. The aim is to focus on the core competencies of creating software solutions and providing IT services for the digitalization of business-critical corporate processes. The capital released offers opportunities to continue the successful buy-and-build strategy.
The Allgeier Public business unit, which has already been managed separately for two years and has extensive expertise and capacity in IT personnel services with a focus on temporary staffing, will remain part of the Group. Allgeier Public focuses on the strategic core business area of digitalizing customers in public administration. These services provided by Allgeier Public are closely interlinked with the expertise and capacities for developing software solutions for public authorities based on open-source software and software platforms at the Group companies publicplan and mgm technology partners.
