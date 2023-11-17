|
17.11.2023 16:55:48
EQS-Adhoc: Aumann AG: Aumann AG resolves share buyback program 2023/II
EQS-Ad-hoc: Aumann AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR
Aumann AG resolves share buyback program 2023/II
Beelen, 17 November 2023
Aumann AG ("Aumann", ISIN: DE000A2DAM03) today resolved to make use of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 2 June 2021 to acquire own shares in accordance with Sec. 71 Para. 1 No. 8 of the AktG (the ‘Authorisation’). The Company intends to buy back treasury shares with a maximum volume of €8.0 million via the stock exchange up to a price of €20.00 per share starting from 22 November 2023. The share buyback program is scheduled to end on 30 Juni 2024 at the latest.
Aumann has already acquired 441,488 treasury shares (2.9%) with a total value of €6.9 million in the period from 17 March 2023 up to and including 30 July 2023. This means that further treasury shares amounting to 1,083,512 shares or 7.1% of the outstanding shares can still be repurchased.
The share buyback is carried out in accordance with the Safe Harbor Regulations defined under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council dated 16 April 2014, in conjunction with the provisions of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission dated 8 March 2016. The shares shall be used for the purposes permitted under Art. 5 Para. 2 of the Safe Harbour Regulations.
Further details on the share buyback will be published at https://www.aumann.com/investor-relations/share-buyback/.
Aumann AG
Dieselstraße 6
48361 Beelen
Deutschland
Tel +49 2586 888 7800
Fax +49 2586 888 7805
ir@aumann.com
www.aumann.com
The Executive Board
Sebastian Roll (CEO)
Jan-Henrik Pollitt (CFO)
The Supervisory Board
Gert-Maria Freimuth (Chairman)
Christoph Weigler
Dr.-Ing. Saskia Wessel
Court of registration
Münster Local Court, register number: HRB 16399
End of Inside Information
17-Nov-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
1776531 17-Nov-2023 CET/CEST
