Aumann Aktie
WKN DE: A2DAM0 / ISIN: DE000A2DAM03
13.11.2025 07:45:03
EQS-News: Aumann shows robust performance after nine months of 2025 with solid results in a challenging market environment and resolves to cancel treasury shares
EQS-News: Aumann AG
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/9 Month figures
Aumann shows robust performance after nine months of 2025 with solid results in a challenging market environment and resolves to cancel treasury shares
Beelen, 13 November 2025
Aumann AG (“Aumann”, ISIN: DE000A2DAM03), a leading manufacturer of automation solutions and robotic applications, achieves a continued solid profitability after nine months of 2025 despite the still challenging economic environment. As expected, revenue in the first three quarters of 2025 was below the previous year’s level and amounted to €157.7 million, representing a decline of 32.4%. EBITDA amounted to €18.3 million, corresponding to an increase in the EBITDA margin from 10.8% in the previous year to 11.6%. This development was mainly driven by consistent cost savings in project execution as well as a targeted reduction of capacities in line with the subdued market demand.
Order intake in the first three quarters of 2025 amounted to €112.4 million, down 28.9% from the previous year’s figure of €157.9 million. In the E-mobility segment, order intake decreased by 39.1% to €82.9 million. The main challenges remain the highly volatile political and economic conditions, fluctuations in international tariff structures, and the still cautious investment behavior in the automotive sector. However, continuously rising registrations of electric vehicles indicate that, under more stable geopolitical conditions, significant investment impulses may reemerge. In addition, technological innovations, increasing pressure for decarbonization, and government support programs offer further opportunities to sustainably increase investment activity. In contrast, order intake in the Next Automation segment increased significantly by 35.1% to €29.4 million. Aumann is driving growth in this segment both organically, supported by a significantly expanded sales pipeline, and through intensified M&A activities. Order backlog amounted to €135.8 million as at 30 September 2025 compared to €223.6 million in the previous year. Despite the expected decline, profitability in the order backlog remains at a high level.
Against the backdrop of the weak investment climate, Aumann continues to expect revenue between €210 million to €230 million for the 2025 financial year, with an EBITDA margin of 8 to 10%. As at 30 September 2025, Aumann’s financial position remains very strong with net liquidity of €115.7 million and an equity ratio of 63.5%.
Furthermore, the Executive Board, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, resolved today to cancel all currently held 1,428,183 treasury shares for the purpose of capital reduction. The total number of shares will thus be reduced from 14,345,231 to 12,917,048.
The full interim statement is available at www.aumann.com.
Aumann AG
Dieselstraße 6
48361 Beelen
Germany
Tel +49 2586 888 7800
Fax +49 2586 888 7805
ir@aumann.com
www.aumann.com
Executive Board
Sebastian Roll (CEO)
Jan-Henrik Pollitt (CFO)
Supervisory Board
Gert-Maria Freimuth (Chairman)
Christoph Weigler
Dr.-Ing. Saskia Wessel
Court of registration
Münster Local Court, Registration number: HRB 16399
