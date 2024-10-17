|
17.10.2024 15:06:00
EQS-Adhoc: BayWa AG: Changes to the Board of Management of BayWa AG
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: BayWa AG / Key word(s): Personnel
The Supervisory Board of BayWa AG and the Chairman of the Board of Management, Mr. Marcus Pöllinger, have agreed today that Mr. Pöllinger will leave the Board of Management of BayWa AG by mutual consent with effect from the end of 31 October 2024.
Furthermore, the Supervisory Board and the Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Andreas Helber, have today agreed by mutual consent on the termination of Mr. Helber's term of office with effect from the end of 31 March 2025.
Mr. Michael Baur, Chief Restructuring Officer and Chief Representative of the Company, was appointed as an additional member of the Board of Management.
The succession process for the new appointments has already been initiated.
End of Inside Information
17-Oct-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BayWa AG
|Arabellastraße 4
|81925 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89/ 9222-3691
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89/ 9212-3680
|E-mail:
|presse@baywa.de
|Internet:
|www.baywa.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005194062, DE0005194005,
|WKN:
|519406, 519400,
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2010833
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2010833 17-Oct-2024 CET/CEST
