EQS-Adhoc: BayWa AG: Changes to the Board of Management of BayWa AG

BayWa AG

BayWa AG: Changes to the Board of Management of BayWa AG



17-Oct-2024

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The Supervisory Board of BayWa AG and the Chairman of the Board of Management, Mr. Marcus Pöllinger, have agreed today that Mr. Pöllinger will leave the Board of Management of BayWa AG by mutual consent with effect from the end of 31 October 2024.

Furthermore, the Supervisory Board and the Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Andreas Helber, have today agreed by mutual consent on the termination of Mr. Helber's term of office with effect from the end of 31 March 2025.

Mr. Michael Baur, Chief Restructuring Officer and Chief Representative of the Company, was appointed as an additional member of the Board of Management.

The succession process for the new appointments has already been initiated.





Contact:

Dr. Frank Herkenhoff, BayWa AG, Head of Corporate Communications,

Tel. 0 89/92 22-36 80, E-mail: frank.herkenhoff@baywa.de



Josko Radeljic, BayWa AG, Head of Investor Relations,

Tel. 0 89/92 22-38 87, E-mail: josko.radeljic@baywa.de