EQS-Adhoc: BayWa AG: Changes to the Board of Management of BayWa AG

EQS-Ad-hoc: BayWa AG / Key word(s): Personnel
BayWa AG: Changes to the Board of Management of BayWa AG

The Supervisory Board of BayWa AG and the Chairman of the Board of Management, Mr. Marcus Pöllinger, have agreed today that Mr. Pöllinger will leave the Board of Management of BayWa AG by mutual consent with effect from the end of 31 October 2024.

Furthermore, the Supervisory Board and the Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Andreas Helber, have today agreed by mutual consent on the termination of Mr. Helber's term of office with effect from the end of 31 March 2025.

Mr. Michael Baur, Chief Restructuring Officer and Chief Representative of the Company, was appointed as an additional member of the Board of Management.

The succession process for the new appointments has already been initiated.



Contact:
Dr. Frank Herkenhoff, BayWa AG, Head of Corporate Communications,
Tel. 0 89/92 22-36 80, E-mail: frank.herkenhoff@baywa.de

Josko Radeljic, BayWa AG, Head of Investor Relations,
Tel. 0 89/92 22-38 87, E-mail: josko.radeljic@baywa.de

 



Language: English
Company: BayWa AG
Arabellastraße 4
81925 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89/ 9222-3691
Fax: +49 (0)89/ 9212-3680
E-mail: presse@baywa.de
Internet: www.baywa.com
ISIN: DE0005194062, DE0005194005,
WKN: 519406, 519400,
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
