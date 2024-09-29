EQS-Adhoc: BayWa AG: Extension of the standstill agreements and increase in bridge financing

EQS-Ad-hoc: BayWa AG / Key word(s): Financing

BayWa AG: Extension of the standstill agreements and increase in bridge financing



29-Sep-2024 / 19:15 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The Board of Management of BayWa AG expects that the necessary signatures of the main lending banks will be obtained in the upcoming days to extend the existing standstill agreements until 31 December 2024. At the same time the existing bridging loan agreement is to be increased by around a further €500 million and is also to be extended until 31 December 2024.

This would make it possible to secure BayWa AG's financing until the end of 2024 and create the basis for a subsequent long-term financing solution until the end of 2027. The key points of the long-term restructuring solution are still being negotiated between BayWa AG, the lending banks and other key stakeholders.

