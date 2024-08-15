EQS-Adhoc: BayWa AG: Standstill and bridge financing agreements concluded and further financing contributions secured

EQS-Ad-hoc: BayWa AG / Key word(s): Financing

BayWa AG: Standstill and bridge financing agreements concluded and further financing contributions secured



15-Aug-2024 / 09:27 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





BayWa AG today concluded standstill agreements with its main lending banks and a bridging loan agreement with a core group of banks amounting to €272 million. The agreements are initially valid until 30 September 2024, with the option of an extension until 31 December 2024.

As a key component of the overall stabilisation concept, BayWa AG’s two largest shareholders, Bayerische Raiffeisen Beteiligungs-AG (BRB AG) and Raiffeisen Agrar Invest (RAIG), have provided subordinated shareholder loans totalling €125 million to date, of which €75 million has already been disbursed.

In addition, BRB AG and DZ Bank AG together acquired BayWa AG’s stake in BRB Holding GmbH (45.3%) for a total purchase price of €120 million, and RWA AG acquired BayWa AG’s stake in BSV Saaten GmbH for a purchase price of approximately €10 million. In addition, RAIG and its affiliated companies acquired grain from BayWa AG at market price for a total purchase price of €20 million to provide short-term liquidity.

The Board of Management assumes that all outstanding financing contributions will be received by the company in the next few days.

This has made it possible to obtain additional liquidity totalling €547 million and secure BayWa AG’s financing until at least 30 September 2024.

Based on constructive discussions with the banks, other financing partners and key stakeholders, the Board of Management expects that a concept for sustainable restructuring and a new financing arrangement can be reached by this time on the basis of the restructuring report, which will be available in draft form by then.

