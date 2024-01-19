19.01.2024 16:31:51

EQS-Adhoc: BayWa AG: Supervisory Board Chairman resigns from office

EQS-Ad-hoc: BayWa AG / Key word(s): Personnel
BayWa AG: Supervisory Board Chairman resigns from office

19-Jan-2024 / 16:31 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BayWa Supervisory Board Chairman resigns from office

 

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft

 

Public disclosure of inside information in accordance with Art. 17 MAR

 

Munich, 19 January 2024:

 

The Chairman of the BayWa Supervisory Board, Prof Klaus Josef Lutz, has today resigned from his office as a member of the Supervisory Board with immediate effect.

 

BayWa AG

The Board of Management

 

 

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft, Arabellastr. 4 81925 Munich, Germany www.baywa.de
WKN 519406 // ISIN DE0005194062; WKN 519400 // ISIN DE0005194005


Contact:
Josko Radeljic, BayWa AG, Head of Investor Relations
tel. +49 (0)89/92 22-38 87 
e-mail: josko.radeljic@baywa.de


End of Inside Information

19-Jan-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BayWa AG
Arabellastraße 4
81925 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89/ 9222-3691
Fax: +49 (0)89/ 9212-3680
E-mail: prcc@baywa.de
Internet: www.baywa.com
ISIN: DE0005194062, DE0005194005,
WKN: 519406, 519400,
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1819237

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1819237  19-Jan-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1819237&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu BayWa AG (vink. NA)mehr Nachrichten