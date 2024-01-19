EQS-Adhoc: BayWa AG: Supervisory Board Chairman resigns from office

EQS-Ad-hoc: BayWa AG / Key word(s): Personnel

BayWa AG: Supervisory Board Chairman resigns from office



19-Jan-2024 / 16:31 CET/CEST

BayWa Supervisory Board Chairman resigns from office BayWa Aktiengesellschaft Public disclosure of inside information in accordance with Art. 17 MAR Munich, 19 January 2024: The Chairman of the BayWa Supervisory Board, Prof Klaus Josef Lutz, has today resigned from his office as a member of the Supervisory Board with immediate effect. BayWa AG The Board of Management BayWa Aktiengesellschaft, Arabellastr. 4 81925 Munich, Germany www.baywa.de

WKN 519406 // ISIN DE0005194062; WKN 519400 // ISIN DE0005194005

Contact:

Josko Radeljic, BayWa AG, Head of Investor Relations

tel. +49 (0)89/92 22-38 87

