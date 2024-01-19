|
19.01.2024 16:31:51
EQS-Adhoc: BayWa AG: Supervisory Board Chairman resigns from office
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: BayWa AG / Key word(s): Personnel
BayWa Supervisory Board Chairman resigns from office
BayWa Aktiengesellschaft
Public disclosure of inside information in accordance with Art. 17 MAR
Munich, 19 January 2024:
The Chairman of the BayWa Supervisory Board, Prof Klaus Josef Lutz, has today resigned from his office as a member of the Supervisory Board with immediate effect.
BayWa AG
The Board of Management
BayWa Aktiengesellschaft, Arabellastr. 4 81925 Munich, Germany www.baywa.de
Contact:
Josko Radeljic, BayWa AG, Head of Investor Relations
tel. +49 (0)89/92 22-38 87
e-mail: josko.radeljic@baywa.de
End of Inside Information
19-Jan-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
