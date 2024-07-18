|
18.07.2024 11:59:01
EQS-Adhoc: Bechtle AG: Full-year forecast revised
Neckarsulm, 18 July 2024 – According to preliminary figures, Bechtle AG's growth in the second quarter of 2024 fell short of expectations. The background to this is a continuing reluctance to invest, notably in the SME sector, as well as the development of public-sector business, which remains muted. In particular, the traditionally important end of the quarter was surprisingly weak. The business volume totalled around €1,830 million, which represents an increase of around 1 per cent compared to the same period of the previous year. Revenue fell by around 2 per cent. Earnings before taxes (EBT) came in at around €83 million and were therefore significantly below the consensus derived by Bechtle itself. The EBT margin is expected to be 5.6 per cent.
Against this background, the Executive Board sees the full-year forecast as increasingly challenging to achieve, and is hence revising its expectations. As per the Executive Board’s current assessment, Bechtle AG’s performance in the 2024 fiscal year is expected to be on par with the previous year in terms of business volume, revenue, earnings and EBT margin.
Bechtle AG will publish its report on the first half year and the second quarter, including the final figures, on 09 August 2024.
