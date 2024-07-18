18.07.2024 11:59:01

EQS-Adhoc: Bechtle AG: Full-year forecast revised

EQS-Ad-hoc: Bechtle AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Change in Forecast
Bechtle AG: Full-year forecast revised

18-Jul-2024 / 11:59 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bechtle AG: Full-year forecast revised

Neckarsulm, 18 July 2024 – According to preliminary figures, Bechtle AG's growth in the second quarter of 2024 fell short of expectations. The background to this is a continuing reluctance to invest, notably in the SME sector, as well as the development of public-sector business, which remains muted. In particular, the traditionally important end of the quarter was surprisingly weak. The business volume totalled around €1,830 million, which represents an increase of around 1 per cent compared to the same period of the previous year. Revenue fell by around 2 per cent. Earnings before taxes (EBT) came in at around €83 million and were therefore significantly below the consensus derived by Bechtle itself. The EBT margin is expected to be 5.6 per cent.

Against this background, the Executive Board sees the full-year forecast as increasingly challenging to achieve, and is hence revising its expectations. As per the Executive Board’s current assessment, Bechtle AG’s performance in the 2024 fiscal year is expected to be on par with the previous year in terms of business volume, revenue, earnings and EBT margin.

Bechtle AG will publish its report on the first half year and the second quarter, including the final figures, on 09 August 2024.

 

Contact:

Bechtle AG
Investor Relations
Martin Link
Telephone: +49 7132 981-4149
ir@bechtle.com


End of Inside Information

18-Jul-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Bechtle AG
Bechtle Platz 1
74172 Neckarsulm
Germany
Phone: +49 7132 981-0
Fax: +49 7132 981-8000
E-mail: ir@bechtle.com
Internet: bechtle.com
ISIN: DE0005158703
WKN: 515870
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1949283

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1949283  18-Jul-2024 CET/CEST

