EQS-Adhoc: Bike24 Holding AG: Adjustment of the sales forecast and confirmation of the forecast for the adjusted EBITDA margin for the 2024 financial year

Dresden, January 14, 2025 – The Management Board of Bike24 Holding AG (the “Company”) today decided to adjust the revenue forecast for the financial year 2024 and to confirm the forecast for the adjusted EBITDA margin based on indicative results for the fourth quarter of 2024.

The Company expects that the positive trend from the third quarter of 2024 will continue in the fourth quarter of 2024 and that revenue and earnings will have improved significantly compared to the same quarter of the previous year. However, the improvements were presumably not sufficient to fully compensate for the weaker first quarter of 2024. Black Friday and Christmas business did not fully meet expectations. In addition, the location of the Christmas holidays resulted in more deliveries from the year-end business compared to the previous year, which will only took place in the following year and will therefore only then be recognized as sales.

On this basis, the Company is now forecasting revenue growth in the range of -0.6% to +0.3%for the 2024 financial year compared to the 2023 financial year (previously lower end of the range of +1% to +5%). At the same time, the forecast for the adjusted EBITDA margin of between +0.7% and +4.2% is confirmed.

With regard to the definition of the alternative performance indicator “adjusted EBITDA margin”, the Company refers to the relevant definition in its 2023 Annual Report, which is published on the Company‘s website.

Important information:

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute “forward-looking statements” that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of the words “may”, “will”, “should”, “plan”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “believe”, “intend”, “project”, or “aim” or the negative of these words or other variations of these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, forecasts, estimates, projections, opinions or plans that, by their nature, are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and contingencies that are subject to change. The Company does not and will not give any assurance that any forward-looking statement will be achieved or prove to be accurate. Actual future business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects may differ materially from those projected or anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Subject to applicable legal requirements, neither the Company nor any other person intends to update, review, revise or revise any forward-looking statements in this release to reflect actual events or developments, whether as a result of new information becoming available, new developments occurring in the future or otherwise, nor does it undertake any such obligation.

Contact:

Bike24 Holding AG

Breitscheidstraße 40

01237 Dresden

Germany

Registered in the commercial register of Dresden Local Court under HRB 41483

Börse: Regulated Market (Prime Standard) in Frankfurt

ISIN: DE000A3CQ7F4

Notifying person:

Dr. Hilmar Hamm

General Counsel

+49 179 258 67 92