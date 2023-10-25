EQS-Adhoc: BIKE24 Holding AG: Downward adjustment of guidance for revenue growth in the fiscal year 2023

EQS-Ad-hoc: BIKE24 Holding AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

BIKE24 Holding AG: Downward adjustment of guidance for revenue growth in the fiscal year 2023



25-Oct-2023

Bike24 Holding AG: Downward adjustment of guidance for revenue growth in the fiscal year 2023

ISIN: DE000A3CQ7F4

WKN: A3CQ7F

Stock exchange code: BIKE

LEI: 894500FCLU2M5GTUUR76

Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt am Main (Prime Standard)

Dresden, October 25, 2023 // The management board of Bike24 Holding AG (the "Company") decided today on the basis of preliminary calculations for the third quarter of 2023 to adjust the Company’s guidance for revenue growth in the fiscal year 2023. The consumer sentiment continued to remain at a very low level in the first months of the second half of the year. At the same time, the Company has decided to focus on profitability rather than revenue growth. As a result, the revenue in the third quarter did not develop as forecasted, while profitability stayed in line with the planning. The Company plans to continue to focus on business profitability rather than revenue growth in the fourth quarter. In addition, at the present time, due to the serious geopolitical upheavals and the associated uncertainties, the Company assumes that consumer sentiment will remain low.

The guidance of the Company, as adjusted in July 2023, assumed a decline in revenue growth of -10% to -5% in the fiscal year 2023 compared to fiscal year 2022 and an adjusted EBITDA margin between -1% and +1% for the fiscal year 2023.

With regard to the business performance, the Company now expects a change in revenue growth of -16% to -11% for the fiscal year 2023 compared to fiscal year 2022. The Company confirms its guidance for the adjusted EBITDA margin of between -1% and +1% for the fiscal year 2023.

Furthermore, the Company assumes for the third quarter based on preliminary calculations a decrease in revenue by approx. -16% compared with the third quarter of the last fiscal year and an adjusted EBITDA margin of approx. +3.9%. The Company will publish the results of the third quarter with its financial reporting on November 2, 2023. The final numbers for the third quarter of 2023 may deviate from the indications presented in this release.

For the definition of the alternative performance measure "adjusted EBITDA margin", the Company refers to the related definition in its annual report 2022, which has been published on the Company's website.

Person making the notification: Alexander Weiss, General Counsel

Contact person for inquiries of investors and analysts:

Moritz Verleger

Head of Investor Relations

ir@bike24.net

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plan," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," "project," or "aim," or the negative of these words or other variations of these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, forecasts, estimates, projections, opinions or plans that, by their nature, are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and contingencies that are subject to change. The Company does not and will not give any assurance that any forward-looking statement will be achieved or prove to be accurate. Actual future business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects may differ materially from those projected or anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Subject to applicable legal requirements, neither the Company nor any other person intends to update, review, revise or revise any forward-looking statements in this release to reflect actual events or developments, whether as a result of new information becoming available, new developments occurring in the future or otherwise, nor does it undertake any such obligation.