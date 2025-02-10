EQS-Adhoc: BIKE24 Holding AG: Extension of syndicated loan agreement

EQS-Ad-hoc: BIKE24 Holding AG / Key word(s): Financing

10-Feb-2025

Bike24 Holding AG: Extension of syndicated loan agreement

Dresden, February 10, 2025 - The Management Board of Bike24 Holding AG today signed an amendment agreement to the syndicated loan agreement dated June 11, 2021, as last amended on March 15, 2024. The agreement extends the existing credit facility with a volume of EUR 40 million and a current term until April 30, 2025 by two years until April 30, 2027. With the consent of the lending banks, there is the option of a further extension until April 30, 2028. The interest margin is 4.25% to 6.75%, depending on the net debt ratio (previously 3.75% to 6.75%). The extension of the loan serves the general financing of the company.

