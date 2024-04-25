25.04.2024 11:30:06

EQS-Adhoc: CHAPTERS Group AG: Backstop-Agreement concluded with a group of institutional investors

EQS-Ad-hoc: CHAPTERS Group AG / Key word(s): Letter of Intent
CHAPTERS Group AG: Backstop-Agreement concluded with a group of institutional investors

25-Apr-2024 / 11:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Today, CHAPTERS Group AG signed a binding Backstop-Agreement with a group of leading family offices. The agreement secured funding commitments for EUR 52m. The company intends to carry out a capital increase with rights issue from authorized capital with a total amount of EUR 60m - 80m and an issue price of EUR 24.70 per share later this year. The binding agreement ensures the placement of unsubscribed new shares.

The company intends to decide on the scope and conditions of the capital increase separately within the next months.



End of Inside Information

25-Apr-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: CHAPTERS Group AG
Falkenried 29
20251 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: + 49 (0) 40 / 20 95 02 69
Fax: + 49 (0) 40 / 20 96 87 92
E-mail: ir@chaptersgroup.com
Internet: www.chaptersgroup.com
ISIN: DE0006618309, DE000A254TL0
WKN: 661830, A254TL
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1889555

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1889555  25-Apr-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1889555&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu CHAPTERS Group AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu CHAPTERS Group AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

CHAPTERS Group AG 26,20 24,76% CHAPTERS Group AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schließen deutlich schwächer -- US-Börsen gehen schwächer in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt beenden Handel niedriger. Der Wall Street-Handel war am Donnerstag von Verlusten geprägt. Die Börsen in Fernost fanden am Donnerstag keine einheitliche Tendenz.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen