EQS-Adhoc: CHAPTERS Group AG: Backstop-Agreement concluded with a group of institutional investors

EQS-Ad-hoc: CHAPTERS Group AG / Key word(s): Letter of Intent

CHAPTERS Group AG: Backstop-Agreement concluded with a group of institutional investors



25-Apr-2024 / 11:30 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Today, CHAPTERS Group AG signed a binding Backstop-Agreement with a group of leading family offices. The agreement secured funding commitments for EUR 52m. The company intends to carry out a capital increase with rights issue from authorized capital with a total amount of EUR 60m - 80m and an issue price of EUR 24.70 per share later this year. The binding agreement ensures the placement of unsubscribed new shares. The company intends to decide on the scope and conditions of the capital increase separately within the next months.

25-Apr-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

