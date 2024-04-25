|
25.04.2024 11:30:06
EQS-Adhoc: CHAPTERS Group AG: Backstop-Agreement concluded with a group of institutional investors
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: CHAPTERS Group AG / Key word(s): Letter of Intent
Today, CHAPTERS Group AG signed a binding Backstop-Agreement with a group of leading family offices. The agreement secured funding commitments for EUR 52m. The company intends to carry out a capital increase with rights issue from authorized capital with a total amount of EUR 60m - 80m and an issue price of EUR 24.70 per share later this year. The binding agreement ensures the placement of unsubscribed new shares.
The company intends to decide on the scope and conditions of the capital increase separately within the next months.
End of Inside Information
25-Apr-2024 CET/CEST
Language:
English
Company:
CHAPTERS Group AG
|Falkenried 29
|20251 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+ 49 (0) 40 / 20 95 02 69
|Fax:
|+ 49 (0) 40 / 20 96 87 92
|E-mail:
|ir@chaptersgroup.com
|Internet:
|www.chaptersgroup.com
ISIN:
DE0006618309, DE000A254TL0
|WKN:
|661830, A254TL
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID:
1889555
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1889555 25-Apr-2024 CET/CEST
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|CHAPTERS Group AG
|26,20
|24,76%
