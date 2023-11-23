23.11.2023 18:11:48

EQS-Adhoc: CHAPTERS Group AG: Capital Increase from Authorized Capital Resolved

EQS-Ad-hoc: CHAPTERS Group AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
CHAPTERS Group AG: Capital Increase from Authorized Capital Resolved

23-Nov-2023 / 18:11 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Today, the Management Board (with the approval of the Supervisory Board) of CHAPTERS Group AG (ISIN: DE0006618309) resolved a capital increase from authorized capital with the exclusion of subscription rights by issuing up to 10% of its registered share capital of EUR 16.499.266,00.

The new shares will be offered exclusively to professional investors in a private placement. The issue price is set at EUR 17.61 per new share.The company expects to raise around EUR 29 million.

The funds raised by the capital increase will be used to further accelerate the company's growth.



End of Inside Information

23-Nov-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: CHAPTERS Group AG
Falkenried 29
20251 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: + 49 (0) 40 / 20 95 02 69
Fax: + 49 (0) 40 / 20 96 87 92
E-mail: ir@chaptersgroup.com
Internet: www.chaptersgroup.com
ISIN: DE0006618309, DE000A254TL0
WKN: 661830, A254TL
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1780789

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1780789  23-Nov-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1780789&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu CHAPTERS Group AGmehr Nachrichten