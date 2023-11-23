|
23.11.2023 18:11:48
EQS-Adhoc: CHAPTERS Group AG: Capital Increase from Authorized Capital Resolved
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: CHAPTERS Group AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Today, the Management Board (with the approval of the Supervisory Board) of CHAPTERS Group AG (ISIN: DE0006618309) resolved a capital increase from authorized capital with the exclusion of subscription rights by issuing up to 10% of its registered share capital of EUR 16.499.266,00.
The new shares will be offered exclusively to professional investors in a private placement. The issue price is set at EUR 17.61 per new share.The company expects to raise around EUR 29 million.
The funds raised by the capital increase will be used to further accelerate the company's growth.
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CHAPTERS Group AG
|Falkenried 29
|20251 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+ 49 (0) 40 / 20 95 02 69
|Fax:
|+ 49 (0) 40 / 20 96 87 92
|E-mail:
|ir@chaptersgroup.com
|Internet:
|www.chaptersgroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006618309, DE000A254TL0
|WKN:
|661830, A254TL
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1780789
|
