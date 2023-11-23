EQS-Adhoc: CHAPTERS Group AG: Capital Increase from Authorized Capital Resolved

EQS-Ad-hoc: CHAPTERS Group AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

CHAPTERS Group AG: Capital Increase from Authorized Capital Resolved



23-Nov-2023 / 18:11 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

Today, the Management Board (with the approval of the Supervisory Board) of CHAPTERS Group AG (ISIN: DE0006618309) resolved a capital increase from authorized capital with the exclusion of subscription rights by issuing up to 10% of its registered share capital of EUR 16.499.266,00.

The new shares will be offered exclusively to professional investors in a private placement. The issue price is set at EUR 17.61 per new share.The company expects to raise around EUR 29 million.

The funds raised by the capital increase will be used to further accelerate the company's growth.