EQS-Adhoc: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP Presents Very Good Preliminary Results for 2022/2023: Guidance for Revenues and Earnings fully met, EBITDA Forecast Exceeded

DATAGROUP Presents Very Good Preliminary Results for 2022/2023: Guidance for Revenues and Earnings fully met, EBITDA Forecast Exceeded

DATAGROUP Presents Very Good Preliminary Results for 2022/2023: Guidance for Revenues and Earnings fully met, EBITDA Forecast Exceeded

21-Nov-2023

Pliezhausen, 21 November 2023. DATAGROUP SE (WKN A0JC8S) today publishes preliminary results for FY 2022/2023. Revenues came in at EUR 497.8m, which is at the upper end of the guidance of EUR 485–500m and is slightly below the prior year (PY EUR 501.4m). Gross profit was up 3.5 % to EUR 341.2m (PY EUR 329.8m), which clearly shows that the focus on profitable sales in the CORBOX core business pays off.

About DATAGROUP

DATAGROUP is one of the leading German IT service companies. Some 3,500 employees at locations across Germany design, implement, and operate IT infrastructures and business applications such as SAP. With its CORBOX product, DATAGROUP is a full-service provider, supporting global IT workplaces for medium and large enterprises as well as public authorities. The company is growing organically and through acquisitions. The acquisitions strategy is particularly noted for its optimal integration of new companies. DATAGROUP is actively participating in the IT service market’s consolidation process with its “buy and turn around” and its “buy and build” strategy.

DATAGROUP SE
Anke Banaschewski
Investor Relations
anke.banaschewski@datagroup.de



Company: DATAGROUP SE
Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7
72124 Pliezhausen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7127 970 000
Fax: +49 (0)7127 970 033
Internet: www.datagroup.de
ISIN: DE000A0JC8S7
WKN: A0JC8S
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London
