|
21.11.2023 08:01:45
EQS-Adhoc: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP Presents Very Good Preliminary Results for 2022/2023: Guidance for Revenues and Earnings fully met, EBITDA Forecast Exceeded
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): Annual Results
Pliezhausen, 21 November 2023. DATAGROUP SE (WKN A0JC8S) today publishes preliminary results for FY 2022/2023. Revenues came in at EUR 497.8m, which is at the upper end of the guidance of EUR 485–500m and is slightly below the prior year (PY EUR 501.4m). Gross profit was up 3.5 % to EUR 341.2m (PY EUR 329.8m), which clearly shows that the focus on profitable sales in the CORBOX core business pays off.
About DATAGROUP
DATAGROUP is one of the leading German IT service companies. Some 3,500 employees at locations across Germany design, implement, and operate IT infrastructures and business applications such as SAP. With its CORBOX product, DATAGROUP is a full-service provider, supporting global IT workplaces for medium and large enterprises as well as public authorities. The company is growing organically and through acquisitions. The acquisitions strategy is particularly noted for its optimal integration of new companies. DATAGROUP is actively participating in the IT service market’s consolidation process with its “buy and turn around” and its “buy and build” strategy.
Contact for further information
DATAGROUP SE
End of Inside Information
21-Nov-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DATAGROUP SE
|Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7
|72124 Pliezhausen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)7127 970 000
|Fax:
|+49 (0)7127 970 033
|Internet:
|www.datagroup.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JC8S7
|WKN:
|A0JC8S
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London
|EQS News ID:
|1777783
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1777783 21-Nov-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu DATAGROUP SEmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu DATAGROUP SEmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|DATAGROUP SE
|54,40
|-1,09%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen und Japan im Feiertag: ATX zurückhaltend -- DAX überspringt zeitweise 16.000er Marke -- Börsen in Fernost schließen etwas fester
Der heimische Markt bewegt sich am Donnerstag nur wenig. Der deutsche Leitindex kann hingegen zugewinnen. Die Wall Street bleibt am Donnerstag aufgrund des Feiertags "Thanksgiving" geschlossen. Die asiatischen Indizes tendierten am Donnerstag im Verlauf höher.