|
23.11.2023 16:58:48
EQS-Adhoc: DEMIRE adjusts guidance due to lower than expected property sales
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Ad-hoc notification
Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MMVO)
DEMIRE adjusts guidance due to lower than expected property sales
Langen, 23 November 2023. DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) ("DEMIRE" or the "Company") expects a lower number of property sales for the 2023 financial year than planned at the beginning of the year. This will result in a larger portfolio base and, as a result, higher rental income and, consequently, higher funds from operations (FFO I after taxes, before minorities) than guided.
Against this backdrop, the Company's Executive Board decided today to adjust the guidance for the 2023 financial year. The Management Board now expects rental income of EUR 78.0 million to EUR 80.0 million for 2023 (previously EUR 74.5 million to EUR 76.5 million) and funds from operations I (FFO I after taxes, before minority interests) of EUR 35.0 million to EUR 37.0 million (previously EUR 33.0 million to EUR 35.0 million).
The Company is continuing to work on the realisation of ongoing property sales.
Contact:
Julius Stinauer
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Finance
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
Phone: +49 6103 372 4944
Email: stinauer@demire.ag
End of Inside Information
23-Nov-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
|Robert-Bosch-Straße 11
|63225 Langen (Hessen)
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 6103 37249-0
|Fax:
|+49 6103 37249-11
|E-mail:
|ir@demire.ag
|Internet:
|www.demire.ag
|ISIN:
|DE000A0XFSF0
|WKN:
|A0XFSF
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1780769
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1780769 23-Nov-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!