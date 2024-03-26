EQS-Adhoc: DEMIRE confirms negotiations with a group of bondholders regarding the restructuring of the 2019/2024 bond

EQS-Ad-hoc: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Bond

DEMIRE confirms negotiations with a group of bondholders regarding the restructuring of the 2019/2024 bond



26-March-2024 / 23:51 CET/CEST

DEMIRE confirms negotiations with a group of bondholders regarding the restructuring of the 2019/2024 bond

Langen, 26 March 2024. Based on market rumors DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) ("Company") confirms that it has entered into negotiations with a group of bondholders ("Ad hoc Group") of its unsecured corporate bond (ISIN: DE000A2YPAK1) with a maturity date of 15 October 2024 and a nominal amount currently still outstanding of EUR 499 million ("Bond") on an agreement to extend and restructure the Bond on adjusted terms reasonable for the current market environment ("Lock-up Agreement"). The bondholders of the Ad hoc Group together currently hold well over 50% of the outstanding nominal amount of the Bond.

The Lock-up Agreement would include, among other things, the approval of the bondholders of the Ad hoc Group in a vote without meeting, in which an extension of the term until 31 December 2027, an increase in the interest rate and various compensation payments for the bondholders are to be resolved. In addition, the Company is to undertake to make mandatory prepayments of the Bond from the Company's planned net sales proceeds and to waive dividend payments or other distributions to its shareholders during the extended term of the Bond. The Bond is also to be additionally secured in favour of the bondholders. Whether the Lock-up Agreement will be concluded and the exact terms of the Lock-up Agreement are currently still open, as the negotiations between the Company and the Ad hoc Group have not yet been finalised.

One member of the Ad hoc Group intends to dispose a position in the amount of c. 20% of the outstanding nominal amount of the Bond. The Company is considering submitting a bid to acquire the corresponding position.

The Company will inform the capital market and the public about the further progress in accordance with the legal requirements.



Contact:

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG

Julius Stinauer

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Finance

Telefon: +49 6103 372 4944

Email: stinauer@demire.ag



