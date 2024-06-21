|
21.06.2024 20:14:24
EQS-Adhoc: DEMIRE further postpones publication of audited consolidated financial statements for 2023 further postponed due to pending restructuring of its corporate bond
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Report
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
DEMIRE further postpones publication of audited consolidated financial statements for 2023 further postponed due to pending restructuring of its corporate bond
Langen, 21 June 2024. DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) ("Company") announces that the publication of its audited consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2023, last scheduled for 27 June 2024, as well as the publication of the quarterly statement for the first quarter of 2024 is postponed due to the still outstanding restructuring of its unsecured corporate bond (ISIN: DE000A2YPAK1). The Company will inform the capital market of the new publication date in accordance with capital market regulations.
Julius Stinauer MRICS
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Finance
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
Telefon: +49 6103 372 4944
Email: stinauer@demire.ag
End of Inside Information
21-Jun-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
|Robert-Bosch-Straße 11
|63225 Langen (Hessen)
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 6103 37249-0
|Fax:
|+49 6103 37249-11
|E-mail:
|ir@demire.ag
|Internet:
|www.demire.ag
|ISIN:
|DE000A0XFSF0
|WKN:
|A0XFSF
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1930889
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1930889 21-Jun-2024 CET/CEST
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
|1,10
|-5,17%
