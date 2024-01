EQS-Adhoc: DEMIRE revaluates portfolio as of 31 December 2023

EQS-Ad-hoc: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Real Estate

DEMIRE revaluates portfolio as of 31 December 2023



22-Jan-2024 / 15:12 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Ad-hoc notification

Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MMVO)

DEMIRE revaluates portfolio as of 31 December 2023

Langen, 22 January 2024. DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) ("DEMIRE" or the "Company") is currently having the external valuer Savills perform a valuation of its investment properties as of 31 December 2023.

Based on a draft valuation, the Company currently assumes that the fair value of the investment properties (like-for-like) as of 31 December 2023 is expected to decrease by 12.0% to 14.5% or EUR 127 million to EUR 154 million compared to the end of 2022.

The publication of DEMIRE's annual financial report is planned for 25 April 2024.

Contact:

Julius Stinauer

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Finance

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG

Phone: +49 6103 372 4944

Email: stinauer@demire.ag