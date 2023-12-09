EQS-Adhoc: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG concludes repayment and collateral agreement with Obotritia Capital KGaA on outstanding loan receivable

09.12.2023 14:28:55

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG concludes repayment and collateral agreement with Obotritia Capital KGaA on outstanding loan receivable

09 December 2023

Potsdam, 09 December 2023 - The Management Board of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG ("DKR") (ISIN DE000A14KRD3) today concluded an agreement with Obotritia Capital KGaA ("OboCap") with notarisation, which regulates the repayment of the loan receivable in the current amount of around EUR 63 million.

In this agreement, DKR grants OboCap a deferral of the loan receivable until June 30, 2025 at the latest. The loan is to be repaid promptly, but no later than this date. Until the claim is settled, DKR will receive interest on the outstanding claim in the amount of the statutory default interest.

As part of the agreement, DKR was granted collateral for the loan claim.

 

