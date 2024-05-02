Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen-w-
02.05.2024 15:54:02

EQS-Adhoc: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG in continued negotiations on the extension of the corporate bonds maturing in the short term

EQS-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG / Key word(s): Bond
02-May-2024 / 15:54 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Potsdam, 2 May 2024 - The negotiations conducted by Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG ("DKR") (ISIN DE000A14KRD3) with the bondholders regarding extensions of the maturity of (i) the EUR 70 million unsecured bond maturing on 3 May 2024 (ISIN DE000A2TR5A0; hereinafter referred to as "Bond 1") and (ii) the secured bond of EUR 35.9 million maturing on 31 May 2024 (ISIN DE000A2G8WQ9; hereinafter referred to as "Bond 2") are ongoing.
The Management Board currently assumes that final agreements with the bondholders to extend the respective term can be successfully concluded in the coming weeks. This is still associated with uncertainties. In addition, the approval of the Supervisory Board must be obtained.
Against this background, the maturity date for Bond 1 and Bond 2 was today extended to 30 June 2024 with the consent of the respective bondholders.

Contact:
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
Mr. Christian Hellmuth
CFO
Marlene-Dietrich-Allee 12b
14482 Potsdam
Tel. 0331 / 74 00 76 - 517
Fax: 0331 / 74 00 76 - 520
E-Mail: ch@deutsche-konsum.de


End of Inside Information

Language: English
ISIN: DE000A14KRD3
WKN: A14KRD
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; JSE Securities Exchange
