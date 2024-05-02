|
EQS-Adhoc: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG in continued negotiations on the extension of the corporate bonds maturing in the short term
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG in continued negotiations on the extension of the corporate bonds maturing in the short term
Potsdam, 2 May 2024 - The negotiations conducted by Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG ("DKR") (ISIN DE000A14KRD3) with the bondholders regarding extensions of the maturity of (i) the EUR 70 million unsecured bond maturing on 3 May 2024 (ISIN DE000A2TR5A0; hereinafter referred to as "Bond 1") and (ii) the secured bond of EUR 35.9 million maturing on 31 May 2024 (ISIN DE000A2G8WQ9; hereinafter referred to as "Bond 2") are ongoing.
The Management Board currently assumes that final agreements with the bondholders to extend the respective term can be successfully concluded in the coming weeks. This is still associated with uncertainties. In addition, the approval of the Supervisory Board must be obtained.
Against this background, the maturity date for Bond 1 and Bond 2 was today extended to 30 June 2024 with the consent of the respective bondholders.
