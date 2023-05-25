25.05.2023 17:49:35

EQS-Adhoc: Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Lufthansa Group reaches agreement on the acquisition of a minority stake in ITA Airways

EQS-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Lufthansa AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Lufthansa Group reaches agreement on the acquisition of a minority stake in ITA Airways

25-May-2023 / 17:49 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Lufthansa Group has agreed with the Italian Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF) to acquire a 41% stake in ITA Airways. The contractual finalization of the agreement is expected to be completed shortly. With the planned transaction, the Group is expanding its access to the third largest airline market in Europe, which is already of great strategic importance for the Group.

The Lufthansa Group will acquire 41% of ITA Airways by way of a capital increase. The invested funds of 325 million euros will thus flow directly to the company. They will be raised from the Lufthansa Group's existing liquidity. MEF undertakes to contribute a further 250 million euros to the company. Under the terms of the transaction, the Lufthansa Group will assume responsibility for the joint operational management of ITA Airways upon closing. It will appoint the CEO and one additional of a total of five members of the Board of Directors.

The agreement provides for various options for the Lufthansa Group to increase its stake in ITA Airways or to acquire it outright. For the main options, the purchase price depends on the achievement of the targets jointly agreed with MEF for the development of ITA Airways' net debt and EBITDA. The MEF can sell its remaining shares to the Lufthansa Group in the medium term if the agreed financial targets for net debt and EBITDA are achieved.

The option mechanism reduces negative effects on the capital structure of the Lufthansa Group as far as possible, even in the event of a full takeover. The agreement also regulates the handling of any financial charges from legal disputes involving Alitalia.

The closing of the transaction after the contractual finalization remains subject in particular to regulatory approvals, especially by the European competition authority.

Responsible: Dennis Weber, Head of Investor Relations, +49 69 696 28000



End of Inside Information

25-May-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Venloer Str. 151-153
50672 Cologne
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)69 696 28000
Fax: +49 (0)69 696 90990
E-mail: investor.relations@dlh.de
Internet: www.lufthansagroup.com/investor-relations
ISIN: DE0008232125, DE0008232125
WKN: 823212
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1642341

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1642341  25-May-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1642341&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Lufthansa AG 9,29 0,82% Lufthansa AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Weiterhin keine Einigung im US-Schuldenstreit: Uneinheitliche Entwicklung an den US-Börsen -- ATX und DAX schließen mit Verlusten -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Handel überwiegend tiefer
Der heimische Markt konnte frühe Gewinne letztlich nicht halten. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt gab ebenfalls leicht nach. Die US-Börsen tendierten am Donnerstag uneinheitlich. An den Börsen in Fernost waren zur Wochenmitte hauptsächlich Verluste zu sehen.

