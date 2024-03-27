EQS-Adhoc: DF Deutsche Forfait AG: Preliminary figures for the financial year 2023

EQS-Ad-hoc: DF Deutsche Forfait AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

DF Deutsche Forfait AG: Preliminary figures for the financial year 2023



27-March-2024 / 10:50 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Cologne, March 27, 2024 – According to preliminary unaudited figures, DF Deutsche Forfait AG (ISIN: DE000A2AA204) (DF AG) generated a gross result of EUR 8.4 million (previous year: EUR 10.6 million) on a business volume of EUR 182.1 million (previous year: EUR 145.8 million) in the financial year 2023.

The reasons for the lower gross result compared to the previous year were, on the one hand, the month-long blockade of our funds and the overall market uncertainty triggered by Bafin's special audit of a former correspondent bank of two DF companies. On the other hand, the margins in DF Group's core business have declined.

According to preliminary unaudited figures, earnings before taxes amounted to EUR 3.5 million, which is below the figure projected in July 2023 (EUR 4.7 million). This is mainly due to significantly higher legal consulting costs in connection with the special audit as well as increased costs for the stock exchange listing and the audits of the interim and annual financial statements. Interest expenses also increased significantly due to the general interest rate trend.

The preliminary unaudited consolidated net profit for the 2023 financial year amounts to EUR 1.7 million or EUR 0.14/share (previous year: EUR 5.4 million or EUR 0.45/share). In addition to the market uncertainty, the margin loss and the increased costs mentioned above, the reasons for this significant decline in the consolidated result are the utilization of deferred taxes in the amount of EUR 1.1 million due to the change in the planning calculation.

According to preliminary figures, DF AG's cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 41.9 million as of 31 December 2023.

As announced, the audited figures will be published on April 30, 2024 at the latest.

The Executive Board

DF Deutsche Forfait AG

Gustav-Heinemann-Ufer 56

50968 Köln

Contact Person AdHoc:

DF Deutsche Forfait AG

Guido Janzen

Gustav-Heinemann-Ufer 56, 50968 Köln

T +49 221 97376-61

E investor.relations@dfag.de www.dfag.de