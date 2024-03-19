EQS-Adhoc: Douglas AG: Final offer price for DOUGLAS AG shares set at 26.00 euro per share

EQS-Ad-hoc: Douglas AG / Key word(s): IPO

Düsseldorf, March 19, 2024 –DOUGLAS AG, together with its shareholder Kirk Beauty International S.A., a holding company majority-owned by funds advised by global private equity firm CVC Capital Partners as well as the Kreke family, has set the final offer price at 26.00 euro per share today. In total, 34,192,455 shares are being placed with investors thereof 32,692,308 newly issued shares and 1,500,147 existing shares from the holdings of Kirk Beauty International S.A. The total offer size amounts to around 890 million euro with gross proceeds for DOUGLAS AG of around 850 million euro, which corresponds to a market capitalization of DOUGLAS AG of around 2.8 billion euro.



Following completion of the IPO, the free float is expected to be arround 1.8%. CVC Capital Partners and the Kreke family retain their indirect investments resulting in indirect holdings of around 54.4% for CVC Capital Partners and around 10.2% for the Kreke family.



The shares of DOUGLAS AG are expected to be trading on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange from March 21, 2024, on. The settlement and closing of the offering are planned for March 25, 2024.



