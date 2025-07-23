Dürr Aktie
WKN: 556520 / ISIN: DE0005565204
|
23.07.2025 20:52:14
EQS-Adhoc: Dürr AG adjusts forecast for order intake; sales and earnings forecast confirmed
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Dürr Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Dürr AG adjusts forecast for order intake; sales and earnings forecast confirmed
Dürr AG – WKN 556520 / ISIN DE0005565204
Bietigheim-Bissingen, July 23, 2025 — Based on preliminary business figures for the second quarter of 2025, Dürr AG is adjusting its annual forecast for order intake. The forecast for sales, EBIT margin before extraordinary effects, and earnings after tax, however, is confirmed. The figures relate to the continued operations (excluding environmental technology).
At €807 million (H1 2025: €1,887 million), order intake in the second quarter of 2025 was below the level of the previous quarters. The reason for the subdued development was considerable investment uncertainty among customers as a result of the tariff conflicts. Against this backdrop, the annual target for order intake has been adjusted to between €3,800 million and €4,100 million (previously: between €4,300 million and €4,700 million).
Sales reached €1,001 million in the second quarter and €2,008 million in the first half of the year. Despite the persistently uncertain environment and project delays on the part of customers in the automotive business, the Board of Management confirms the sales forecast for 2025 of €4,200 million to €4,600 million; however, the lower end of the target range is anticipated.
The EBIT margin before extraordinary effects was 4.2% in the second quarter (H1 2025: 4.0%), representing an improvement on the first quarter (3.9%). The forecast of 4.5% to 5.5% for 2025 is confirmed.
The annual forecast for earnings after tax of €120 million to €170 million is also confirmed. Earnings after tax for the full year will be subject to additional positive and negative extraordinary effects. Specifically, these are:
Whilst the forecast for the EBIT margin before extraordinary effects is unchanged at 4.5% to 5.5% for 2025, the forecast range for the EBIT margin (after extraordinary effects) is being adjusted to -1.0% to 0.0% (previously 3.5% to 4.5%). The reason for this is, that the book profit from the sale of environmental technology is not taken into account in the EBIT (after extraordinary effects) of the continued operations.
Due to the agreed sale of environmental technology, Dürr AG no longer publishes forecasts that include the divested business. The interim report for the first half of the year will be published on August 7, 2025.
Contact:
End of Inside Information
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:
The Dürr Group is one of the world's leading mechanical and plant engineering firms with particular expertise in the technology fields of automation, digitalization, and energy efficiency. Its products, systems, and services enable highly efficient and sustainable manufacturing processes – mainly in the automotive industry and for producers of furniture and timber houses, but also in sectors such as the chemical and pharmaceutical industries, medical devices, electrical engineering, and battery production. In 2024, the company generated sales of €4.7 billion. The Dürr Group has around 18,300 employees and 139 business locations in 33 countries. As of January 1, 2025, the former divisions Paint and Final Assembly Systems and Application Technology were merged to form the new Automotive division. Since then, the Dürr Group has been operating in the market with four divisions:
This publication has been prepared independently by Dürr AG/Dürr group. It may contain statements which address such key issues as strategy, future financial results, events, competitive positions and product developments. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, but not limited to those described in disclosures of Dürr AG, in particular in the chapter “Risks” in the annual report of Dürr AG. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties and other factors materialize, or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performances or achievements of the Dürr group may vary materially from those described in the relevant forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as “expect,” “want,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “estimate,” “will,” “project” or words of similar meaning. Dürr AG neither intends, nor assumes any obligation, to update or revise its forward-looking statements regularly in light of developments which differ from those anticipated. Stated competitive positions are based on management estimates supported by information provided by specialized external agencies.
Our financial reports, presentations, press releases and ad-hoc releases may include alternative financial metrics. These metrics are not defined in the IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards). Net assets, financial position and results of operations of the Dürr group should not be assessed solely on the basis of these alternative financial metrics. Under no circumstances do they replace the performance indicators presented in the consolidated financial statements and calculated in accordance with the IFRS. The calculation of alternative financial metrics may vary from company to company despite the use of the same terminology. Further information regarding the alternative financial metrics used at Dürr AG can be found in our financial glossary on the web page.
23-Jul-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Dürr Aktiengesellschaft
|Carl-Benz-Str. 34
|74321 Bietigheim-Bissingen
|Germany
|Phone:
|07142 78-0
|Fax:
|07142 78-1716
|E-mail:
|corpcom@durr.com
|Internet:
|www.durr-group.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005565204
|WKN:
|556520
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2173836
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2173836 23-Jul-2025 CET/CEST
