EQS-Adhoc: Dürr AG adjusts forecast for order intake; sales and earnings forecast confirmed

Dürr AG adjusts forecast for order intake; sales and earnings forecast confirmed



23-Jul-2025 / 20:52 CET/CEST

Dürr AG adjusts forecast for order intake; sales and earnings forecast confirmed Dürr AG – WKN 556520 / ISIN DE0005565204 Bietigheim-Bissingen, July 23, 2025 — Based on preliminary business figures for the second quarter of 2025, Dürr AG is adjusting its annual forecast for order intake. The forecast for sales, EBIT margin before extraordinary effects, and earnings after tax, however, is confirmed. The figures relate to the continued operations (excluding environmental technology). At €807 million (H1 2025: €1,887 million), order intake in the second quarter of 2025 was below the level of the previous quarters. The reason for the subdued development was considerable investment uncertainty among customers as a result of the tariff conflicts. Against this backdrop, the annual target for order intake has been adjusted to between €3,800 million and €4,100 million (previously: between €4,300 million and €4,700 million). Sales reached €1,001 million in the second quarter and €2,008 million in the first half of the year. Despite the persistently uncertain environment and project delays on the part of customers in the automotive business, the Board of Management confirms the sales forecast for 2025 of €4,200 million to €4,600 million; however, the lower end of the target range is anticipated. The EBIT margin before extraordinary effects was 4.2% in the second quarter (H1 2025: 4.0%), representing an improvement on the first quarter (3.9%). The forecast of 4.5% to 5.5% for 2025 is confirmed. The annual forecast for earnings after tax of €120 million to €170 million is also confirmed. Earnings after tax for the full year will be subject to additional positive and negative extraordinary effects. Specifically, these are: The sale of the environmental technology business agreed on June 29 is expected to result in a book profit of €160 million to €190 million after tax, which is to be realized upon closing in the fourth quarter. Before tax, the book profit is expected at €220 million to €250 million.

In the figures for the second quarter, Dürr AG will recognize a goodwill impairment in the range of €110 million to €130 million. As a result, earnings after tax and EBIT after extraordinary effects will be negative in the quarter. The impairment relates to the Production Automation Systems business unit within the Industrial Automation division. It reflects the business unit’s subdued business with the automotive industry as a result of macroeconomic uncertainties and the faltering development of electromobility.

As announced end of June, the Dürr Group will adjust its administrative structures. In the second half of 2025, provisions of €40 million to €50 million will be made for this. The plan is to cut a total of around 500 jobs and achieve annual savings of around €50 million, which will take full effect for the first time in 2027. The adjustment is part of the simplification of the Group structure, which also includes the sale of environmental technology. Whilst the forecast for the EBIT margin before extraordinary effects is unchanged at 4.5% to 5.5% for 2025, the forecast range for the EBIT margin (after extraordinary effects) is being adjusted to -1.0% to 0.0% (previously 3.5% to 4.5%). The reason for this is, that the book profit from the sale of environmental technology is not taken into account in the EBIT (after extraordinary effects) of the continued operations. Due to the agreed sale of environmental technology, Dürr AG no longer publishes forecasts that include the divested business. The interim report for the first half of the year will be published on August 7, 2025. Continued operations

(excluding environmental technology),

in € million H1 2025 H1 2024 Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Order intake 1,887.2 2,587.4 806.8 1,212.7 Sales 2,008.3 2,092.5 1,000.9 1,084.0 EBIT margin before extraordinary effects (%) 4.0 4.2 4.2 4.4 Free cash flow 47.2 24.5 46.0 17.7 Automotive division,

in € million H1 2025 H1 2024 Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Order intake 904.7 1,525.4 402.0 698.1 Sales 981.7 957.7 499.3 511.3 EBIT margin before extraordinary effects (%) 7.2 6.9 7.5 7.0 Industrial Automation division,

in € million H1 2025 H1 2024 Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Order intake 324.1 379.4 130.2 202.9 Sales 367.0 447.3 169.2 223.4 EBIT margin before extraordinary effects (%) 2.4 4.7 1.0 3.8 Woodworking division,

in € million H1 2025 H1 2024 Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Order intake 671.1 698.6 279.9 321.3 Sales 674.0 705.9 339.0 358.9 EBIT margin before extraordinary effects (%) 4.3 3.0 4.6 3.0 Contact:

Dürr AG

Mathias Christen

Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Phone +49 7142 78-1381

E-Mail corpcom@durr.com



The Dürr Group is one of the world's leading mechanical and plant engineering firms with particular expertise in the technology fields of automation, digitalization, and energy efficiency. Its products, systems, and services enable highly efficient and sustainable manufacturing processes – mainly in the automotive industry and for producers of furniture and timber houses, but also in sectors such as the chemical and pharmaceutical industries, medical devices, electrical engineering, and battery production. In 2024, the company generated sales of €4.7 billion. The Dürr Group has around 18,300 employees and 139 business locations in 33 countries. As of January 1, 2025, the former divisions Paint and Final Assembly Systems and Application Technology were merged to form the new Automotive division. Since then, the Dürr Group has been operating in the market with four divisions: Automotive: painting technology, final assembly, testing and filling technology

painting technology, final assembly, testing and filling technology Industrial Automation: automated assembly and test systems for automotive components, medical devices, and consumer goods as well as balancing technology solutions and coating systems for battery electrodes

automated assembly and test systems for automotive components, medical devices, and consumer goods as well as balancing technology solutions and coating systems for battery electrodes Woodworking: machinery and equipment for the woodworking industry

