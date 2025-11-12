EAMD European AeroMarine Drones Aktie
WKN DE: 661195 / ISIN: DE0006611957
|
12.11.2025 12:47:23
EQS-Adhoc: EAMD European AeroMarine Drones AG: The Management Board decides on capital increase
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: EAMD European AeroMarine Drones AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Financing
The Management Board of EAMD European AeroMarine Drones AG (ISIN: DE0006611957 WKN: 661195, “EAMD”) has decided, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to increase the company's share capital.
1.) The company's share capital will be increased by up to EUR 108,882.00 from EUR 1,088,826.00 by partially utilizing the authorized capital pursuant to Section 7.3 of the Articles of Association, through the issuance of up to 108,882 new no-par value bearer shares with a calculated share value of EUR 1.197.708 each. 882.00 to up to EUR 1,197,708 by issuing up to 108,882 new no-par value bearer shares with a notional value of EUR 1.00 per share and dividend rights from January 1, 2024, against cash contributions.
2.) The new shares will be issued at an issue price of EUR 1.00 per no-par value share and at a subscription price of EUR 8.00 per new share.
3.) Shareholders' subscription rights are excluded.
The issue proceeds from the transaction, amounting to a maximum of EUR 0.87 million, are to be used for investments in drone projects in the field of defense tech.
Following entry of the capital increase in the commercial register, the new shares are to be included in the existing listing of the company's shares on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange's open market. Trading on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange's open market will resume shortly.
Contact: Dr. Marco Metzler Member of the Board of Management
End of Inside Information
12-Nov-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|EAMD European AeroMarine Drones AG
|Wichertstraße 13
|10439 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 40 524737930
|E-mail:
|info@eamd.eu
|Internet:
|eamd.io
|ISIN:
|DE0006611957
|WKN:
|661195
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
|EQS News ID:
|2228496
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2228496 12-Nov-2025 CET/CEST
