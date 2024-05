EQS-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: Harald Keller appointed CEO as of July 01, 2024

EQS-Ad-hoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG / Key word(s): Personnel

EDAG Engineering Group AG: Harald Keller appointed CEO as of July 01, 2024



07-May-2024

Arbon/Switzerland, 7. Mai 2024. The Board of Directors of EDAG Engineering Group AG has appointed Harald Keller as CEO as of July 01, 2024. He succeeds Cosimo de Carlo, who will leave the company at his own request on June 30, 2024.



Harald Keller serves as Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer of the EDAG Engineering GmbH, Germany, and since 2017 as head of EDAG´s largest business segment Vehicle Engineering.



