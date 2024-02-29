EQS-Adhoc: Enapter AG sets forecast for financial year 2024

EQS-Ad-hoc: Enapter AG / Key word(s): Results Forecast/Miscellaneous

Enapter AG sets forecast for financial year 2024



29-Feb-2024 / 15:09 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Enapter AG sets forecast for financial year 2024

Berlin, 29 February 2024: Enapter AG (ISIN: DE000A255G02) has adopted its forecast for the current 2024 financial year. The company expects sales of EUR 34 million for 2024. EBITDA is expected to be between EUR -7 million and EUR -8 million.



Explanatory part

The 2024 financial year is characterised in particular by high up-front costs for the pre-series production of the AEM-Nexus, Enapter's megawatt-class electrolyser. Enapter is experiencing very high demand for the AEM-Nexus, reflecting the significant growth in demand from industry and logistics for solutions for large quantities of green hydrogen. Enapter products in the megawatt range now account for around 95% of total enquiries.



About Enapter

Enapter is an innovative energy technology company that manufactures highly efficient hydrogen generators - so-called electrolysers - to replace fossil fuels and thus drive the energy transition globally. The patented and proven anion exchange membrane technology (AEM) enables the series and mass production of cost-effective electrolysers for the production of green hydrogen on any scale and almost anywhere in the world. The modular systems are already being used by more than 375 customers in over 50 countries worldwide, including in the energy, mobility, industrial, heating and telecommunications sectors. The Enapter Group is headquartered in Germany and has an R&D and production site in Italy.



Enapter AG is listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt and Hamburg stock exchanges,

ISIN: DE000A255G02.



Further information:

Website: https://www.enapter.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Enapter

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/enapter

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/enapterenergystorage

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/enapter/

Press contact:

Ralf Droz / Doron Kaufmann

edicto GmbH

Phone: +49 (0) 69 90 55 05-54

E-mail: enapter@edicto.de