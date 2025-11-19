FAVEOS Aktie

FAVEOS für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3DCV3 / ISIN: DE000A3DCV33

<
19.11.2025 10:34:53

EQS-Adhoc: FAVEOS SE is evaluating equity and debt financing options

EQS-Ad-hoc: FAVEOS SE / Key word(s): Financing
FAVEOS SE is evaluating equity and debt financing options

19-Nov-2025 / 10:34 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FAVEOS SE is evaluating equity and debt financing options

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR SUBJECT TO REGULATORY RESTRICTIONS. OTHER RESTRICTIONS APPLY. PLEASE SEE IMPORTANT NOTICES AT THE END OF THIS INFORMATION.

Frankfurt am Main, November 19, 2025 – The Management Board of FAVEOS SE (ISIN: DE000A3DCV33), with the approval of the Supervisory Board, has today decided to evaluate financing options, both equity and debt financing measures, for FAVEOS SE as well as at the level of its subsidiaries and project companies. The targeted capital raising in the mid-double-digit million range by the end of 2026 will primarily serve the implementation of self-developed Battery Energy Storage Systems projects (BESS projects) as well as the purchase of BESS project rights and subsequent realization. FAVEOS SE will mandate independent advisors for the evaluation of the potential financing undertakings.

Important notices:

This information serves solely to comply with applicable disclosure requirements and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities or other financing instruments of FAVEOS SE. No public offering has been or will be made, and no prospectus will be published, in connection with the financing options mentioned in this information.
Contact:

FAVEOS SE
Gerrit Janssen, CEO
ir@faveos.com
www.faveos.com

End of insider information


End of Inside Information

19-Nov-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: FAVEOS SE
Günther-Wagner-Allee 1
30177 Hannover
Germany
E-mail: kontakt@faveos.com
Internet: www.faveos.com
ISIN: DE000A3DCV33
WKN: A3DCV3
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt
EQS News ID: 2232540

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2232540  19-Nov-2025 CET/CEST

