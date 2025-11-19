EQS-Adhoc: FAVEOS SE is evaluating equity and debt financing options

EQS-Ad-hoc: FAVEOS SE / Key word(s): Financing

FAVEOS SE is evaluating equity and debt financing options



Frankfurt am Main, November 19, 2025 – The Management Board of FAVEOS SE (ISIN: DE000A3DCV33), with the approval of the Supervisory Board, has today decided to evaluate financing options, both equity and debt financing measures, for FAVEOS SE as well as at the level of its subsidiaries and project companies. The targeted capital raising in the mid-double-digit million range by the end of 2026 will primarily serve the implementation of self-developed Battery Energy Storage Systems projects (BESS projects) as well as the purchase of BESS project rights and subsequent realization. FAVEOS SE will mandate independent advisors for the evaluation of the potential financing undertakings.



