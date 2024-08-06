06.08.2024 16:01:31

EQS-Adhoc: flatexDEGIRO AG: Filing of an action for annulment and positive declaratory judgement against a resolution of the Annual General Meeting on June 4, 2024

flatexDEGIRO AG: Filing of an action for annulment and positive declaratory judgement against a resolution of the Annual General Meeting on June 4, 2024

06-Aug-2024 / 16:01 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Frankfurt am Main, August 06, 2024

The Management Board of flatexDEGIRO AG ("Company") announces that with documents dated July 4, 2024, its shareholder GfBk Gesellschaft für Börsenkommunikation mbH has filed an action for annulment and positive declaratory judgment with the Regional Court of Frankfurt am Main against the findings on agenda item 13 relating to the Annual General Meeting on June 4, 2024, resolution on the dismissal of a member of the Supervisory Board (Mr Martin Korbmacher) pursuant to Section 103 Stock Corporation Act (AktG). The action was served to the company today.

The action is pending before the Regional Court of Frankfurt am Main, 5th Chamber for Commercial Matters, under file number 3-05 O 70/24.

The company intends to defend itself against the lawsuit and will immediately publish a notice in the Federal Gazette in accordance with Section 246 (4) of the Stock Corporation Act (AktG).

The other resolutions of the Company's Annual General Meeting on June 4, 2024, are not affected by this action - regardless of a possible outcome of the lawsuit.

This action for annulment and positive declaratory judgement has no impact on the Company's operating business.

Contact:
Achim Schreck
Head of IR & Corporate Communications
flatexDEGIRO AG 
Omniturm, Große Gallusstr. 16-18
60312 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 
+49 (0) 69 450001 1700
achim.schreck@flatexdegiro.com


Language: English
