06.08.2024 16:01:31
EQS-Adhoc: flatexDEGIRO AG: Filing of an action for annulment and positive declaratory judgement against a resolution of the Annual General Meeting on June 4, 2024
EQS-Ad-hoc: flatexDEGIRO AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Legal Matter
Frankfurt am Main, August 06, 2024
flatexDEGIRO AG: Filing of an action for annulment and positive declaratory judgement against a resolution of the Annual General Meeting on June 4, 2024
The Management Board of flatexDEGIRO AG ("Company") announces that with documents dated July 4, 2024, its shareholder GfBk Gesellschaft für Börsenkommunikation mbH has filed an action for annulment and positive declaratory judgment with the Regional Court of Frankfurt am Main against the findings on agenda item 13 relating to the Annual General Meeting on June 4, 2024, resolution on the dismissal of a member of the Supervisory Board (Mr Martin Korbmacher) pursuant to Section 103 Stock Corporation Act (AktG). The action was served to the company today.
The action is pending before the Regional Court of Frankfurt am Main, 5th Chamber for Commercial Matters, under file number 3-05 O 70/24.
The company intends to defend itself against the lawsuit and will immediately publish a notice in the Federal Gazette in accordance with Section 246 (4) of the Stock Corporation Act (AktG).
The other resolutions of the Company's Annual General Meeting on June 4, 2024, are not affected by this action - regardless of a possible outcome of the lawsuit.
This action for annulment and positive declaratory judgement has no impact on the Company's operating business.Contact:
Achim Schreck
Head of IR & Corporate Communications
flatexDEGIRO AG
Omniturm, Große Gallusstr. 16-18
60312 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
+49 (0) 69 450001 1700
achim.schreck@flatexdegiro.com
End of Inside Information
06-Aug-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
English
|English
|Company:
|flatexDEGIRO AG
Omniturm, Große Gallusstraße 16-18
60312 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 69 450001 0
|E-mail:
|ir@flatexdegiro.com
|Internet:
|www.flatexdegiro.com
|ISIN:
|DE000FTG1111
FTG111
|FTG111
SDAX
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
1962173
|1962173
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1962173 06-Aug-2024 CET/CEST
|30.07.24
|flatexDEGIRO Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|26.07.24
|flatexDEGIRO Buy
|Warburg Research
|25.07.24
|flatexDEGIRO Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.07.24
|flatexDEGIRO Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.07.24
|flatexDEGIRO Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
