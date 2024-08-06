EQS-Adhoc: Formycon AG increases its outlook for the 2024 fiscal year

EQS-Ad-hoc: Formycon AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Forecast

Formycon AG increases its outlook for the 2024 fiscal year



Formycon AG increases its outlook for the 2024 fiscal year

Planegg-Martinsried, Germany, August 06, 2024 – Formycon AG (ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8 / WKN: A1EWVY) (“Company”) has today decided, based on the preliminary half-year figures, to raise its guidance for the 2024 fiscal year. This affects the key figures adjusted EBITDA[1] and working capital.

In its 2023 annual report, the Company had anticipated an At-Equity result of €10.0 million for the 2024 fiscal year. Due to the positive development in the global marketing of the Lucentis®[2] biosimilar FYB201, the Company's At-Equity result in the jointly managed Bioeq AG increased more than expected in the first half of 2024. The earnings contributions totaled €14.8 million as of June 30, 2024, leading to an adjusted EBITDA of -€2.1 million. Consequently, the Company now expects an At-Equity result of approximately €20.0 million for the 2024 fiscal year. Therefore, the Company is raising its guidance for the adjusted EBITDA from the original range of -€15.0 million to -€5.0 million to a new range of -€5.0 million to €5.0 million.

The working capital (net current assets including cash and cash equivalents) amounted to €63.0 million as of June 30, 2024, based on the preliminary half-year figures. The European approval process for the Stelara®[3] biosimilar candidate FYB202, which has progressed rapidly and efficiently to date, has led to a positive CHMP opinion earlier than originally anticipated, which means that an earlier EU approval can be expected. The success payment already recognized in revenue is now expected for 2024 and the forecast for working capital has been adjusted from the original range of €10.0 million to €20.0 million to a new range of €35.0 million to €45.0 million.

The Company will publish the half-year report 2024 as planned on August 13, 2024.



