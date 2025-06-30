EQS-Adhoc: fox e-mobility AG: registration of the capital reduction

fox e-mobility Aktie
The company announces that the capital reduction from EUR 73,289,378.00 to EUR 732,893.00 was registered in the commercial register today. The share capital now consists of only 732,893 registered shares without par value, instead of 73,289,378. The company will initiate the conversion of the listing on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange and the modification of shareholders' holdings with the central securities depository as soon as possible. The exact implementation date will be announced shortly.
