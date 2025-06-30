fox e-mobility Aktie

WKN DE: A3EX22 / ISIN: DE000A3EX222

30.06.2025 19:04:55

EQS-Adhoc: fox e-mobility AG: registration of the capital reduction

EQS-Ad-hoc: fox e-mobility AG / Key word(s): Capital Reorganisation
fox e-mobility AG: registration of the capital reduction

30-Jun-2025 / 19:04 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The company announces that the capital reduction from EUR 73,289,378.00 to EUR 732,893.00 was registered in the commercial register today. The share capital now consists of only 732,893 registered shares without par value, instead of 73,289,378. The company will initiate the conversion of the listing on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange and the modification of shareholders' holdings with the central securities depository as soon as possible. The exact implementation date will be announced shortly.



End of Inside Information

30-Jun-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: fox e-mobility AG
Königsallee 61
40215 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.fox-em.com
ISIN: DE000A3EX222
WKN: A3EX22
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg
EQS News ID: 2162798

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2162798  30-Jun-2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu fox e-mobility AG