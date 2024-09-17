EQS-Adhoc: Gateway Real Estate AG: Forecast for the financial year 2024

+++ Zertifikate-Wissen nachlesen: kompakte Infos sowohl für Einsteiger:innen als auch für fortgeschrittene Interessierte +++-w-
17.09.2024 16:30:14

17-Sep-2024 / 16:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, September 17, 2024. The Management Board and Supervisory Board of Gateway Real Estate AG (“Company” - WKN A0JJTG / ISIN DE000A0JJTG7)) have adopted the forecast for the financial year 2024 at their meeting today.

For the current year 2024, the Company expects as consolidated result EBIT adjusted of € 20-30 million and earnings before taxes (EBT) of € 2.5-7.5 million due to results already achieved and the positive development of recent negotiations.

*EBIT adjusted: Operating result plus the result from financial assets accounted for using the equity method.


