EQS-Adhoc: Gateway Real Estate AG: Forecast for the financial year 2024

EQS-Ad-hoc: Gateway Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Real Estate

Gateway Real Estate AG: Forecast for the financial year 2024



17-Sep-2024 / 16:30 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Gateway Real Estate AG: Forecast for the financial year 2024

Berlin, September 17, 2024. The Management Board and Supervisory Board of Gateway Real Estate AG (“Company” - WKN A0JJTG / ISIN DE000A0JJTG7)) have adopted the forecast for the financial year 2024 at their meeting today.

For the current year 2024, the Company expects as consolidated result EBIT adjusted of € 20-30 million and earnings before taxes (EBT) of € 2.5-7.5 million due to results already achieved and the positive development of recent negotiations.

*EBIT adjusted: Operating result plus the result from financial assets accounted for using the equity method.



Contact

Sven Annutsch

Hardenbergstr. 28a

10623 Berlin

T +49 (0) 30 40 363 47 – 0

F +49 (0) 30 40 363 47 99

E-Mail: sven.annutsch@gateway-re.de