|
17.09.2024 16:30:14
EQS-Adhoc: Gateway Real Estate AG: Forecast for the financial year 2024
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Gateway Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Real Estate
Gateway Real Estate AG: Forecast for the financial year 2024
Berlin, September 17, 2024. The Management Board and Supervisory Board of Gateway Real Estate AG (“Company” - WKN A0JJTG / ISIN DE000A0JJTG7)) have adopted the forecast for the financial year 2024 at their meeting today.
For the current year 2024, the Company expects as consolidated result EBIT adjusted of € 20-30 million and earnings before taxes (EBT) of € 2.5-7.5 million due to results already achieved and the positive development of recent negotiations.
*EBIT adjusted: Operating result plus the result from financial assets accounted for using the equity method.
End of Inside Information
17-Sep-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gateway Real Estate AG
|Hardenbergstraße 28a
|10623 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 30 40 363 47 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 30 40 363 47 99
|E-mail:
|info@gateway-re.de
|Internet:
|www.gateway-re.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JJTG7
|WKN:
|A0JJTG
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1989973
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1989973 17-Sep-2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Gateway Real Estate AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Gateway Real Estate AGmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Gateway Real Estate AG
|0,96
|6,11%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Notenbank-Entscheid: US-Börsen schließen deutlich fester -- ATX letztlich kräftig im Plus -- DAX erzielt neuen Rekord und schließt deutlich fester -- Asiens Börsen schlußendlich höher
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt zogen am Donnerstag kräftig an. Die US-Börsen wiesen im Donnerstagshandel deutliche Kursgewinne aus. Die asiatischen Börsen bewegten sich am Donnerstag auf positivem Terrain.