EQS-Adhoc: Gateway Real Estate AG postpones publication of audited consolidated financial statements 2023

Gateway Real Estate AG postpones publication of audited consolidated financial statements 2023

26-Apr-2024 / 18:36 CET/CEST
Gateway Real Estate AG postpones publication of audited consolidated financial statements 2023

Berlin, April 26, 2024. Today, Gateway Real Estate AG („Company“ – WKN A0JJTG / ISIN DE000A0JJTG7) decided to postpone publication of audited consolidated financial statements 2023. The reason for this is, that the company intends to await the outcome of ongoing negotiations regarding two planned project transactions as well as the extension of a project financing. The company expects to be able to publish the audited consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2023 in the course of May 2024. Changes to the preliminary figures for fiscal year 2023 announced on April 12, 2024, excludes the company.

The company will provide information on the exact publication date in accordance with legal requirements.

 

Contact
Sven Annutsch
Hardenbergstr. 28a
10623 Berlin
T +49 (0) 30 40 363 47 – 0
F +49 (0) 30 40 363 47 99
E-Mail: sven.annutsch@gateway-re.de



Language: English
Company: Gateway Real Estate AG
Hardenbergstraße 28a
10623 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 30 40 363 47 - 0
Fax: +49 (0) 30 40 363 47 99
E-mail: info@gateway-re.de
Internet: www.gateway-re.de
ISIN: DE000A0JJTG7
WKN: A0JJTG
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
