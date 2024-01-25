|
25.01.2024 21:58:04
EQS-Adhoc: GFT Technologies SE: GFT strengthens its presence in Latin America with the acquisition of Sophos Solutions S.A.S., based in Colombia
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: GFT Technologies SE / Key word(s): Takeover/Expansion
GFT strengthens its presence in Latin America with the acquisition of Sophos Solutions S.A.S., based in Colombia
Sophos is a leading partner for the digital transformation of large financial institutions in North and South America, with a focus on Colombia. The company specialises in the modernisation of core banking systems and cloud computing and currently employs more than 1,700 people. In addition to its home market of Colombia, Sophos has customer relationships in more than 10 countries, including Panama, Chile, Mexico and the USA. In 2022, the company generated revenue of around 257 billion Colombian pesos (currently around 60 million euros). Earnings before taxes (EBT) amounted to around 38 billion Colombian pesos (currently around 9 million euros). Sophos expects to have slightly increased its revenue in 2023. Due to underutilisation in the first half of 2023, Sophos expects earnings to be below the previous year.
With the acquisition of Sophos, GFT is further expanding its international presence with a new development centre, thereby gaining broader market and client access to Tier 1 and Tier 2 financial institutions in Latin America. The acquisition will increase the GFT Group's headcount by almost 20 per cent.
GFT will publish the preliminary figures for the financial year 2023 and the outlook for the financial year 2024 (including Sophos) as planned on 7 March 2024.
Contact:
End of Inside Information
25-Jan-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GFT Technologies SE
|Schelmenwasenstraße 34
|70567 Stuttgart
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)711/62042-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)711/62042-301
|E-mail:
|ir@gft.com
|Internet:
|www.gft.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005800601
|WKN:
|580060
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1823163
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1823163 25-Jan-2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu GFT SEmehr Nachrichten
|
17:58
|Aufschläge in Frankfurt: SDAX zeigt sich zum Handelsende fester (finanzen.at)
|
15:58
|Handel in Frankfurt: SDAX am Nachmittag mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
12:26
|Freundlicher Handel in Frankfurt: SDAX klettert mittags (finanzen.at)
|
25.01.24
|GFT Technologies übernimmt kolumbianischen Kernbankenexperten Sophos (dpa-AFX)
|
25.01.24
|EQS-News: GFT erwirbt Sophos Solutions von Advent International (EQS Group)
|
25.01.24
|EQS-News: GFT acquires Sophos Solutions from Advent International (EQS Group)
|
25.01.24
|EQS-Adhoc: GFT Technologies SE: GFT strengthens its presence in Latin America with the acquisition of Sophos Solutions S.A.S., based in Colombia (EQS Group)
|
25.01.24
|EQS-Adhoc: GFT Technologies SE: GFT stärkt mit Übernahme der Sophos Solutions S.A.S. mit Sitz in Kolumbien die Präsenz in Lateinamerika (EQS Group)
Analysen zu GFT SEmehr Analysen
|18.11.22
|GFT Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|24.10.22
|GFT Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.08.22
|GFT Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10.06.22
|GFT Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|26.04.22
|GFT Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|GFT SE
|30,54
|3,95%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schlussendlich unterschiedlich -- ATX verabschiedet sich höher ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich mit leichten Aufschlägen -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich schwächer aus dem Handel
Die Wall Street notierte am Freitag uneinheitlich. Der ATX notierte im Plus. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt drehte die Stimmung ebenfalls, der Markt konnte leichte Aufschläge verzeichnen. In Fernost dominierten am Freitag die Verkäufer.