25.01.2024 21:58:04

EQS-Adhoc: GFT Technologies SE: GFT strengthens its presence in Latin America with the acquisition of Sophos Solutions S.A.S., based in Colombia

EQS-Ad-hoc: GFT Technologies SE / Key word(s): Takeover/Expansion
GFT Technologies SE: GFT strengthens its presence in Latin America with the acquisition of Sophos Solutions S.A.S., based in Colombia

25-Jan-2024 / 21:58 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GFT strengthens its presence in Latin America with the acquisition of Sophos Solutions S.A.S., based in Colombia

GFT Technologies SE, via its wholly-owned subsidiary GFT Technologies S.A., Madrid, Spain, today signed an agreement to acquire all shares in Sophos Solutions S.A.S. ("Sophos"), based in Bogotá, Colombia. The closing with the transfer of all shares is expected to take place at the beginning of February 2024. The purchase price is based on a company valuation of around USD 95 million (currently around EUR 87 million) and will be financed through the extension of existing credit lines and own funds.

Sophos is a leading partner for the digital transformation of large financial institutions in North and South America, with a focus on Colombia. The company specialises in the modernisation of core banking systems and cloud computing and currently employs more than 1,700 people. In addition to its home market of Colombia, Sophos has customer relationships in more than 10 countries, including Panama, Chile, Mexico and the USA. In 2022, the company generated revenue of around 257 billion Colombian pesos (currently around 60 million euros). Earnings before taxes (EBT) amounted to around 38 billion Colombian pesos (currently around 9 million euros). Sophos expects to have slightly increased its revenue in 2023. Due to underutilisation in the first half of 2023, Sophos expects earnings to be below the previous year.

With the acquisition of Sophos, GFT is further expanding its international presence with a new development centre, thereby gaining broader market and client access to Tier 1 and Tier 2 financial institutions in Latin America. The acquisition will increase the GFT Group's headcount by almost 20 per cent.

GFT will publish the preliminary figures for the financial year 2023 and the outlook for the financial year 2024 (including Sophos) as planned on 7 March 2024.

 

Contact:

Andreas Herzog
Head of Investor Relations & CSR Compliance
GFT Technologies SE
Schelmenwasenstraße 34
70567 Stuttgart
T +49 711 62042-383
Andreas.Herzog@gft.com
www.gft.com

 



End of Inside Information

25-Jan-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: GFT Technologies SE
Schelmenwasenstraße 34
70567 Stuttgart
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)711/62042-0
Fax: +49 (0)711/62042-301
E-mail: ir@gft.com
Internet: www.gft.com
ISIN: DE0005800601
WKN: 580060
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1823163

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1823163  25-Jan-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1823163&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu GFT SEmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu GFT SEmehr Analysen

11:29 GFT Buy Warburg Research
19.01.24 GFT Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
15.12.23 GFT Buy Warburg Research
13.12.23 GFT Buy Warburg Research
10.11.23 GFT Buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

GFT SE 30,54 3,95% GFT SE

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schlussendlich unterschiedlich -- ATX verabschiedet sich höher ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich mit leichten Aufschlägen -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich schwächer aus dem Handel
Die Wall Street notierte am Freitag uneinheitlich. Der ATX notierte im Plus. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt drehte die Stimmung ebenfalls, der Markt konnte leichte Aufschläge verzeichnen. In Fernost dominierten am Freitag die Verkäufer.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen