28.11.2025 15:15:04

EQS-Adhoc: Gigaset AG: Change in the Management Board

EQS-Ad-hoc: Gigaset AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Gigaset AG: Change in the Management Board

28-Nov-2025 / 15:15 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement

WKN: 515600

Gigaset AG i.L.: Change in the Management Board

Bocholt, 28 November 2025 – The sole member of the Management Board of Gigaset AG i.L., Mr Ran Tao, today informed the Chairman of the Company's Supervisory Board that he does not intend to continue his activities on the Management Board beyond 19 December 2025 and will therefore leave the Company's Management Board at the end of his current term of office on 19 December 2025.

The insolvency administrator will continue to examine the possibility of an investor solution. If the company cannot be reorganised and continued by means of alternative solutions, it will be wound up.

Gigaset AG i.L.

The Management Board

 



End of Inside Information
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:

About Gigaset AG i.L.
In April 2024, Gigaset Communications GmbH, an indirect subsidiary of Gigaset AG i.L., transferred its business operations to Gigaset Technologies GmbH. Gigaset Technologies GmbH, which also owns the Gigaset brand, is part of the VTech Group and is no longer affiliated with Gigaset AG i.L.

28-Nov-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Gigaset AG
Frankenstr. 2
46395 Bocholt
Germany
E-mail: ir@gst-ag.de
Internet: www.gst-ag.de
ISIN: DE0005156004
WKN: 515600
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2237564

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2237564  28-Nov-2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Gigasetmehr Nachrichten