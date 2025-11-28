EQS-Adhoc: Gigaset AG: Change in the Management Board

EQS-Ad-hoc: Gigaset AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Ad hoc announcement WKN: 515600 Gigaset AG i.L.: Change in the Management Board Bocholt, 28 November 2025 – The sole member of the Management Board of Gigaset AG i.L., Mr Ran Tao, today informed the Chairman of the Company's Supervisory Board that he does not intend to continue his activities on the Management Board beyond 19 December 2025 and will therefore leave the Company's Management Board at the end of his current term of office on 19 December 2025. The insolvency administrator will continue to examine the possibility of an investor solution. If the company cannot be reorganised and continued by means of alternative solutions, it will be wound up. Gigaset AG i.L. The Management Board



About Gigaset AG i.L.

In April 2024, Gigaset Communications GmbH, an indirect subsidiary of Gigaset AG i.L., transferred its business operations to Gigaset Technologies GmbH. Gigaset Technologies GmbH, which also owns the Gigaset brand, is part of the VTech Group and is no longer affiliated with Gigaset AG i.L. 28-Nov-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

