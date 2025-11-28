Gigaset Aktie
EQS-Adhoc: Gigaset AG: Change in the Management Board
Gigaset AG i.L.: Change in the Management Board
Bocholt, 28 November 2025 – The sole member of the Management Board of Gigaset AG i.L., Mr Ran Tao, today informed the Chairman of the Company's Supervisory Board that he does not intend to continue his activities on the Management Board beyond 19 December 2025 and will therefore leave the Company's Management Board at the end of his current term of office on 19 December 2025.
The insolvency administrator will continue to examine the possibility of an investor solution. If the company cannot be reorganised and continued by means of alternative solutions, it will be wound up.
About Gigaset AG i.L.
