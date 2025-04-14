EQS-Adhoc: IBU-tec advanced materials AG: IBU-tec advanced materials AG publishes forecast for 2025

EQS-Ad-hoc: IBU-tec advanced materials AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Development of Sales

IBU-tec advanced materials AG publishes forecast for 2025

Increase in profitability has priority: EBITDA margin to rise significantly to 7-9 percent, revenue expected between EUR 43 million and EUR 45 million

Preliminary figures for 2024 likely to be in line with the expectations outlined in November 2024

Revenue and earnings targets of the IBU2025 strategy remain achievable in principle, but are likely to be deferred by two to three years

Promising developments in the field of battery materials

Weimar, April 14, 2025 – IBU-tec advanced materials AG (“IBU-tec”, ISIN: DE000A0XYHT5) publishes its forecast for 2025 with the preliminary financial figures for 2024. In addition to the strategic market development in the field of battery materials, the focus in the current year is on a significant increase in profitability. The revenue forecast for 2025 is EUR 43-45 million after consolidated revenues of around EUR 50.6 million in the past financial year according to preliminary unaudited figures. An EBITDA margin of 7.0 to 9.0 percent is expected for 2025, compared to around 1.4 to 2.0 percent in the past financial year. Following EBITDA which is currently expected in 2024 in line with the most recently published forecast of EUR 0.7-1.0 million (see ad hoc disclosure dated November 19, 2024), IBU-tec hence anticipates a substantial rise in EBITDA also in absolute terms in this year.

With the current forecast for 2025, IBU-tec is deferring the revenue and earnings targets formulated in the IBU2025 strategy for two to three years. This is primarily due to the ongoing economic weakness and the temporarily slower development of electromobility than generally expected. In principle, IBU-tec still considers the targets formulated in the IBU2025 strategy to be achievable. Consequently, annual revenue of EUR 102-130 million is possible in two to three years, with an EBITDA margin of more than 20 percent. Growth will continue to be driven by the battery materials segment, in which IBU-tec is currently recording promising developments.

IBU-tec's positive expectations for battery materials are underpinned by the development of incoming orders in this field: with around EUR 13 million in 2024 they were some 28 percent higher than in the previous year. In the Group as a whole, the development of the previous year was significantly influenced by the business performance of the subsidiary BNT Chemicals, which fell clearly short of original expectations. In 2024, BNT Chemicals generated EBITDA of EUR -1.6 million (2023: EUR 0.1 million) due to the weak economy in the chemical industry and lower demand for glass coating products in Europe. Comprehensive restructuring was therefore already initiated in the fourth quarter of 2024. Consequently, personnel expenses will be reduced by around 25 percent and other operating expenses by around 30 percent. In operational terms, BNT Chemicals is pressing ahead with the realignment of its business model from a producer of organotin products to a service provider in the wet chemicals sector. The company will make a positive contribution to consolidated earnings again in this financial year from the current quarter onwards. Revenue for the full year 2025 will be noticeably below the prior year, as planned.

Jörg Leinenbach, CEO of IBU-tec advanced materials AG: “We have two important goals for 2025: A significant increase in profitability and the achievement of economically very important milestones in the battery materials segment. This is reflected in our current planning and the timing of the IBU2025 strategy. Based on current developments, I am very confident that we are now back on track for success after a period of weakness."

The audited 2024 annual financial statements for the IBU-tec Group will be published in the first half of May.

