13.11.2025 11:20:23

EQS-Adhoc: IBU-tec advanced materials AG: IBU-tec confidently raises its earnings forecast for 2025 and narrows its revenue forecast to the upper end of the range

IBU-tec advanced materials AG: IBU-tec confidently raises its earnings forecast for 2025 and narrows its revenue forecast to the upper end of the range

13-Nov-2025 / 11:20 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Public disclosure of inside information in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

IBU-tec confidently raises its earnings forecast for 2025 and narrows its revenue forecast to the upper end of the range

  • EBITDA margin of 10.5 – 11.0% expected (previously 7.0 – 9.0%)
  • Revenue of EUR 44.5 – 45.0 million expected (previously EUR 43.0 – 45.0 million)
  • Strong battery business also in the second half of 2025
  • Contracts with PowerCo from October 2025 will generate very significant revenue and earnings contributions from 2027 onwards

Weimar, 13 November 2025 – IBU-tec advanced materials AG ("IBU-tec," ISIN: DE000A0XYHT5) is raising its earnings forecast for the 2025 fiscal year, reflecting a strong performance and clear visibility on year-end results. The Executive Board now expects an EBITDA margin of 10.5 – 11.0% for the entire financial year, compared with the previous forecast of 7.0 – 9.0%. The upgrade is driven by the company's robust battery business, which accelerated further in the second half of the year.

While the two large-volume strategic contracts with PowerCo SE, announced in October 2025, will not significantly contribute to sales and earnings in the current fiscal year, they are expected to deliver a very substantial positive impact from 2027 onwards. However, a significant portion of the expenses incurred in connection with contract negotiations is already recognized in the current year’s earnings. On this basis, IBU-tec forecasts a jump in EBITDA to EUR 2.7 – 3.0 million for the second half of the fiscal year, compared to EBITDA of EUR 0.9 million in the second half of 2024.

In addition, IBU-tec is now narrowing its previous revenue forecast of EUR 43.0 – 45.0 million for the financial year 2025 to the upper range of EUR 44.5 – 45.0 million.

The Management Board is currently developing a medium-term sales and earnings plan based on the latest contracts and business developments in the battery sector, along with corresponding customer demand forecasts. This plan is scheduled for publication at the beginning of 2026.

 

 



