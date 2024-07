EQS-Adhoc: IMMOFINANZ AG: IMMOFINANZ and CPIPG start process to evaluate further integration and potential combination

EQS-Ad-hoc: IMMOFINANZ AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Strategic Company Decision

IMMOFINANZ AG: IMMOFINANZ and CPIPG start process to evaluate further integration and potential combination



23-Jul-2024

Vienna, 23 July 2024 IMMOFINANZ and CPIPG start process to evaluate

further integration and potential combination The boards of IMMOFINANZ AG (“IMMOFINANZ”) today approved to enter a framework agreement with IMMOFINANZ’s majority shareholder CPI Property Group S.A. (“CPIPG”) holding approx. 75% of IMMOFINANZ (104,004,581 shares) to establish a joint review process to examine potential business combinations, cross-border merger or other form of integration or combination of assets, functions and key corporate entities. The objective is to optimise the group’s capital structure and capture both operating and cost efficiencies for the benefit of all shareholders. On IMMOFINANZ IMMOFINANZ is a commercial real estate group whose activities are focused on the office and retail segments of eight core markets in Europe: Austria, Germany, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and the Adriatic region. The core business covers the management and development of properties, whereby IMMOFINANZ relies on its established real estate brands – STOP SHOP (retail), VIVO! (retail) and myhive (office) – and also on complementary products and portfolios that include S IMMO. IMMOFINANZ increased its investment in S IMMO to 50% plus one share at the end of 2022 and now consolidates this company in full. IMMOFINANZ Group holds more than 500 properties with a combined value of approximately EUR 8.1 billion. IMMOFINANZ is listed on the stock exchanges in Vienna (leading ATX index) and Warsaw. Further information under: https://www.immofinanz.com For additional information contact: Simone Korbelius

Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

T +43 (0)1 88 090 2291

M +43 (0)699 1685 7291

communications@immofinanz.com

investor@immofinanz.com

1100 Vienna, Wienerbergstraße 9, Austria

1100 Vienna, Wienerbergstraße 9, Austria
www.immofinanz.com



